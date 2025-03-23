Amanda Balionis drops her hot take on Adam Hadwin’s viral ‘sprinklergate’ incident

Amanda Balionis dropped her statement on Adam Hadwin’s sprinkler incident at the 2025 Valspar Championship. Balionis often posts about her tournament outings or tournament-related POVs on social media. Recently, she took up the sprinkler incident at the ongoing PGA Tour event and shared her thoughts on the same.

Ad

Adam Hadwin made a double-bogey at the 10th green on the second day of the event and hence, the upset pro hit the sprinkler with his club which resulted in spraying water everywhere on the greens. Following that, Skratch's Instagram page shared a video of the incident and Balionis reshared it writing:

“I can't stop laughing at this from so mad to ‘sorry’ in 5 seconds.”

Adam Hadwin's sprinkler incident ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Adam Hadwin couldn't make it through the cutline at the Valspar Championship because his total score after Friday was +5 while the cutline was set at +2. Hadwin shot 71 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and no birdies on the back nine. Following that, he fired 76 in the second round with one birdie.

Ad

Trending

Currently, the Valspar Championship is led by Jacob Bridgeman, Viktor Hovland, and Nicolas Echavarria, who are tied at 7 under after three rounds. The last round of the tournament will take place on Sunday and Echavarria is paired with Bridgeman to tee off at 1:55 pm while Hovland is paired with Ricky Castillo to start at 1:45 pm.

Amanda Balionis declared a major life decision on social media

Amanda Balionis made a major life decision recently and she declared about the same on her social media handle. Balionis got her eggs frozen and she asked her social media fans if they wanted to know about her journey. As many got interested, she reflected on her thoughts on the same and shared a post describing her journey on February 27.

Ad

With the post, she wrote a long caption, that read:

"I was blown away by how many of you told me you’d be interested in learning more about the egg freezing process… Timeline: From my first apt to the retrieval surgery it was 26 days. From when the shots started to the retrieval it was 10 days. What to know: There is a lot of bloodwork required. Once you start the shots, you have to be in one place through the retrieval surgery (~10 days)... The procedure itself is quick, but you’ll want 48 hours to rest and recover after."

Ad

She continued, "What I experienced: The shots made me pretty tired and a little crampy but nothing major. Weirdly no appetite either. Physically, this wasn’t as taxing as I expected...Biggest takeaways: I’m happy I did this for my piece of mind. This felt like a really loving thing to do for my future, regardless of if I choose to have kids or not. If you have a busy schedule, the key is carving out 12 days where you will be home and available to go to apts often."

Ad

She ended by stating that the process helped her to have a better understanding of her body and what she wanted beyond her professional goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback