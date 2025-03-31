Amanda Balionis drops priceless 2-word reaction to 'Chef' Min Woo Lee’s Houston Open winning pose

Amanda Balionis had quite a hilarious response to Min Woo Lee's 'Chef' pose after his win at the Texas Children's Houston Open. The Australian registered his maiden PGA Tour win on Sunday, March 30.

Ad

Min Woo Lee fired a 3-under 67 in the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. He finished at 20-under to secure a one-shot win over Gary Woodland, who carded an 8-under 62.

Following the win, the PGA Tour shared a photograph of Min Woo Lee with the winning trophy. In the image, he was sporting a chef’s hat with 'Let him cook' written on it. Balionis shared the photograph on her story and dropped a two-word reaction.

Ad

Trending

"no notes," she wrote along with a laughing emoji.

Amanda Balionis comments on Min Woo Lee's photograph (image via instagram@balionis)

For the uninitiated, the 26-year-old Australian is nicknamed 'Chef' and often uses the phrase 'Let him cook' in his posts. Last year, while speaking to Australian Golf Digest's Evan Priest, Lee spoke about the phrase.

Ad

"It's a gaming term," he said. "You're playing COD (Call of Duty) in a 5 vs 5-person game and 1 person is left. If someone's in the background telling him what to do, someone else says, 'No, just let him cook. Let him do his thing."

Lee had also worn a chef's hat while celebrating the Australian PGA Championship 2023.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amanda Balionis shares 'gratitude' message ahead of the Masters 2025

On Saturday, March 29, Amanda Balionis shared a gratitude post on Instagram while heading to Georgia for the Masters Tournament 2025.

"Gratitude," she wrote. "For this time in my happy place, for the once strangers that became family, for all of the dogs, all of the nature and for the biggest reminder that nothing has meaning without community, connection and taking the time to take care of ourselves and the ones we love. Hey Georgia? I’m comin for ya 🙃"

Ad

Balionis has been a regular presence at the Masters and has never missed the tournament since joining CBS.

The 2025 Masters Tournament will take place from April 10 to 13 at Augusta National Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and, once again, the tournament favorite. He will be looking to become the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully win back-to-back green jackets. Rory McIlroy is another top favorite this time and has a real chance of completing his career Grand Slam

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback