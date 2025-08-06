Amanda Balionis echoes viral quote about dogs on self-reflection: “If this ain’t the truth”

Amanda Balionis shared a viral dog quote on self-reflection on Instagram. She never shies away from sharing her thoughts and ideas on social media. Recently, she came across a quote and shared her thoughts on it on her Instagram story.

Balionis is affectionate to dogs, and the CBS reporter posted a quote that explained the idea that if humans didn't like someone, it would be fine, but if dogs didn't like an individual, then it would be time for self-reflection. The quote was shared with a caption that read:

“If this ain't the truth, if a dog is uninterested in me I assume my energy is way off and need to turn inward”

Amanda Balionis shared quotes on her Instagram

Currently, Amanda Balionis is in vacation mode, and the reporter isn't covering any tournaments. Her last coverage was the Wyndham Championship, which finished last week. Cameron Young triumphed at the event with 22-under by defeating Mac Meissner, who was six shots behind Young. She also covered the 3M Open, which Kurt Kitayama won with 23-under, and the Genesis Scottish Open, which Chris Gotterup won with 15-under.

Amanda Balionis launched hats under her charity organisation

Amanda Balionis shared an Instagram post in June, talking about the launch of new hats by her non-profit organisation, Puppies & Golf Association. There were three color options available for the hats, and those were red, white, and blue.

She further wrote in the post that the money earned by selling these hats would support shelters and rescues. The funds would also be used to support families needing medical aid and provide training to service dogs.

“Our newest @puppiesandgolf hat is officially here in time for the 4th of July! 🔗 in bio. These red, white & blue patch hats are limited edition so once they are gone they are gone! Check out our pro shop now and snag your @travismathew x @puppiesandgolf patch hat (and maybe a bandana for your pup 😏) while they last! As a reminder, all proceeds goes towards our three pillars: 1. Supporting shelters/rescues in need across the country 2. Supporting families who have unexpected medical or training costs 3. Supporting organizations that train service dogs for our military veterans battling PTSD and other invisible injuries,” she wrote.

Amanda Balionis started Puppies & Golf in 2020, a charitable fund dedicated to rescuing and caring for dogs in need of medical attention. It aimed to connect dogs with humans by providing shelter and food.

