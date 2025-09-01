Amanda Balionis enjoys seafood weekend at popular Massachusetts brewery

Amanda Balionis takes fans along with her on a day-to-day basis through frequent social media posts. She recently shared a snap of her delightful meal on Sunday, August 31, that left her followers drooling.

The photo shared on her Instagram platform showed a table laid with fresh oysters on a bed of ice. Among the condiments available were some fresh lemons and hot sauce to perfectly pair with the unique dish.

The CBS Sports reporter was not one to gatekeep the location of the restaurant. She tagged Cisco Brewers in the Instagram Story, which is one of Massachusetts' most popular spots for foodies.

Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' Sunday meal (via Instagram @balionis):

Amanda Balionis enjoys an oyster feast on Sunday (Image via Instagram @balionis)

The Amanda Balionis-approved Cisco Brewers is located on the island of Nantucket, which is approximately 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. Founded in 1992 by Randy and Wendy Hudson, they are known for their unique brews.

Amanda Balionis talks about her journey covering the Masters

During the 2025 Masters Tournament, the prestigious event launches a series on its YouTube channel called Under the Umbrellas. The show was hosted by Kira K. Dixon and was something fans looked forward to as it was posted daily.

One of the Under the Umbrellas' most popular episodes features Amanda Balionis as a guest. She recalled covering the Masters Tournament for the very first time in 2018.

Kira K. Dixon asked the Hofstra alum about her evolution covering the Major championship and the Augusta National Women's Amateur over the years, and how she would compare her job performance now to seven years ago.

She said (via YouTube 7:36 - 8:15):

"Well, you always hope that you are improving and evolving. I always say that it's such a privilege, and so few people have ever had the privilege of saying they're part of the Masters broadcast announce team. Um, so, I don't take that lightly. No one on our team takes that lightly. And this is the one week a year where even though you know it's impossible to be perfect in live television, you want to be so perfect this week to prove that you are deserving of this honor to be the one to prenet the greatest tournament on Earth to viewers at home that have been waiting for this since the previous April.

Here's a look at the interview from under Augusta National's iconic umbrellas (via YouTube):

Amanda Balionis joined the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter and host in 2011. After a brief stint with Callaway in 2016, she made the move to CBS Sports in 2017.

Within a year, she was not only hosting one of golf's most prestigious championships, but she was also serving the broadcasting giant as an NFL sideline reporter.

