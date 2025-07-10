Amanda Balionis flaunts $695 black Clementine blazer as she heads for next trip after John Deere Classic

Amanda Balionis wore a black Clementine blazer in a social media post as she headed out for her new venture. Balionis often shares about her outfit choices on her Instagram handle, and she recently did the same by picking a new outfit.

Balionis shared an Instagram story wearing the black blazer with lace sleeves, and with that, she wrote a caption that read:

“Thank you for making me feel so special @lagencefsshion can't wait to wear all of this as soon as possible.”

Amanda Balionis' status (via @balionis/IG)

The blazer, worth $695, was from the brand L’agence and was available in three colors: black, doskin, and white. Its features included eyelet poplin, unlined shoulder pads, and a button closure.

Amanda Balionis spent last week at the TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, and the reporter also covered other events in 2025 like the Rocket Classic and the Travelers Championship, where Aldrich Potgieter and Keegan Bradley won, respectively.

Amanda Balionis gave a heads-up to Brian Campbell for the John Deere Classic triumph

Amanda Balionis shared a congratulatory post for the John Deere Classic winner Brian Campbell. She shared three photos with the golfer from the PGA Tour tournament and wrote in the caption:

“10 years after making his professional debut at the @johndeereclassic @brian_campbell4 now walks away from today as a winner of the event that helped to start it all. Add in the fact that Campbell went to school not far from here and feels so at home here you know this one meant a lot.”

“For those who don’t know his story: Campbell turned pro in 2015 and made it out to the PGA TOUR in 2017. He promptly lost his card after his rookie year and it took him 7 years to earn his way back. He now is a ✌️time winner with plenty of job security. Just awesome stuff,” she added.

Campbell triumphed at the John Deere Classic with a total score of 18-under. The golfer secured 65 in the opening round with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the second round, the golfer carded five birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine to settle his total score at 66. Campbell scored 68 and 67 in the third and last rounds with four and six birdies, respectively.

Apart from this, Campbell won another tournament in 2025, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, with a total score of 20 under. His last event before the John Deere Classic was the US Open, where he missed the cut line after scoring 17 under. Campbell had a total of seven missed cutlines, including the Charles Schwab Challenge, the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and more.

