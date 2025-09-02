Amanda Balionis flaunts photography skills with a breathtaking 'sunset sendoff' snap

Amanda Balionis flaunted her photo-taking skills with a sunset snap shared on her social media handle. Balionis is not covering any golf tournament this week, and so, the reporter took some time out to try out her photography skills with a camera.

She clicked a sunset picture and shared it on her Instagram story. The picture showed the evening sky of a gleaming sunset giving out orange hues. The evening sky was reflected on the water body adjacent to the sky, and the picture carried a caption that read:

“A hell of a sunset sendoff”

"A hell of a sunset sendoff"

Balionis covered a lot of PGA Tour events this year, including the 3M Open, where Kurt Kitayama won the event, and the Genesis Scottish Open, where Chris Gotterup came out victorious. She also covered the Open, the Memorial Tournament, and other tournaments.

Balionis might next cover the Ryder Cup, which will take place at the Bethpage Black in September. This year, the US team will have Keegan Bradley instead of Zach Johnson as the captain.

Amanda Balionis gave a heads-up to her CBS team

Amanda Balionis gave a shout-out to her CBS team on social media after the 19 weeks of hustle came to an end. She mentioned in the post, how the technical team was the heart of the troop, and the entire team tirelessly made all the on-camera work possible. Her words were:

“Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy — we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in. Our headsets and mics work flawlessly, our sets are stocked, and our camera operators have been setting the scene for days. I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%.”

She continued that many of the teammates were on the road for months without meeting their families and waking up at 6 a.m.

Her words read, “The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6 a.m. — or earlier — for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt. Our broadcast is nothing without our insanely talented technical and production crew.”

She also added that the team's work ethic was unmatched and they showed up no matter what. The team also made her feel at home on the road with the gossip and fun jokes. She mentioned in the same post that her team had been with her in the darkest times.

