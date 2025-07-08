Amanda Balionis gets “back” to 10K‑step streak in weighted vest with goofy post

Amanda Balionis, known for her love of fitness, often gives her 355k Instagram followers a glimpse into her workout routines and healthy lifestyle. On July 8, the CBS reporter shared a lighthearted moment from her outdoor walk while wearing a weighted vest, showing that she’s keeping her fitness journey fun.

Balionis was recently in Silvis, Illinois, covering the 2025 John Deere Classic. Now that the event has concluded, she’s back to her fitness routine. In the Instagram story, she’s seen enjoying a sunny trail walk, striking a playful pose and sticking her tongue out at the camera. She captioned her video:

“We back”

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story as she shares a fun moment from her weighted vest walk (via @ balionis)

This update comes days after Balionis revealed she had taken her daily 10,000-step goal to the next level. In her July 3 Instagram story, she explained how she had stayed consistent with her step count since March and decided to add a 12-pound weighted vest for an extra challenge.

"Okay, so I've been on this 10,000 steps a day journey since March, maybe? Obviously, we're going for consistency, not perfection, but we have decided to lean into the newest trend, which is a weighted vest. 12 pounds. I can feel it so much in my butt and in my legs and core. This is going to be really hard to get 10,000 steps in with this guy,” she said.

She captioned that clip:

"Welp.I have offially bought into the weighted vest craze. Holy sh*t this is hard. And now I have questions (because of course)"

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis's story from 3rd July, 2025 with a weighted vest (via @balionis)

Balionis also asked her fans if they use weighted vests and whether wearing one on a treadmill incline was a “cheat code” to intensify the 10K challenge. She even joked about the idea of traveling with it.

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' questions related to weightvest (via @balionis)

With her most recent Instagram story on July 8, Balionis showed she’s fully committed to her fitness routine—even if it means carrying some extra weight.

Amanda Balionis praises Brian Campbell for his win at the John Deere Classic

Brian Campbell secured his second PGA Tour title of 2025 with a playoff victory over Emiliano Grillo at the John Deere Classic. The 32-year-old shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to finish 18-under overall, then clinched the win with a clutch par on the first playoff hole at TPC Deere Run.

Amanda Balionis, who was on-site covering the event for CBS, shared her excitement for Campbell’s victory on Instagram. She wrote:

"10 years after making his professional debut at the @johndeereclassic @brian_campbell4 now walks away from today as a winner of the event that helped to start it all. Add in the fact that Campbell went to school not far from here and feels so at home here you know this one meant a lot.

For those who don’t know his story: Campbell turned pro in 2015 and made it out to the PGA TOUR in 2017. He promptly lost his card after his rookie year and it took him 7 years to earn his way back. He now is a ✌️time winner with plenty of job security. Just awesome stuff."

Amanda Balionis started her career in 2011 as a host and reporter with the PGA Tour. Five years later, she joined Callaway Golf in 2016 as part of their media team. In 2017, CBS brought her on as a part-time golf reporter, and by 2018 she was promoted to a full-time role, expanding her coverage to include college football and NFL games.

