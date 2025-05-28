Amanda Balionis will again cover a Major tournament this weekend, the U.S. Women's Open. It's the second Major of the LPGA Tour this year, and Balionis will be with the broadcast team, along with the rest of the CBS Sports crew.

Ahead of that, Balionis enjoyed herself on the golf course, where she'll get the chance to perform instead of interviewing the performers. The tournament begins tomorrow, but Balionis is out and about today.

Amanda Balionis got dressed up to hit the course ahead of the tournament (Instagram/@balionis)

Balionis shared her outfit on her Instagram story: a black skirt with white shoes, a white top, and a white hat. She had a black bag to boot with a dark jacket in hand. She captioned the picture:

"Let's go have a day!"

The CBS reporter had her clubs on her shoulder, too, so she was prepared for a full day on the links. Tomorrow, golfers like Nelly Korda and Charley Hull will begin play at Erin Hills Golf Course, and Balionis will report on it. For now, her love of golf has taken her out of the studio and onto the greens herself.

Balionis has already covered Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win and Scottie Scheffler's third career Major victory this year. She could have another historic event on tap this weekend.

Amanda Balionis thanks fans for their support

Amanda Balionis faced some online criticism and calls to be fired from CBS, in the wake of her interview with Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Other fans quickly came to her support, and she acknowledged that.

Amanda Balionis thanked all the fans for their support of her (Image via Imagn)

In a since-expired Instagram story, Balionis said, via The Mirror:

"[I] also did not expect so many amazing messages after my trolling story... Thanks for the reminder that this place can be full of amazing and positive people."

Amanda Balionis also said in a different story:

"It's a lot easier to be yourself and figure out what feedback is actually worth listening to (spoiler: it's never the trolls you don't know) rather than trying to be what everyone else wants. Nobody wants the same thing and you'll end up turning yourself into an unrecognizable pretzel. Okay that's all. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk that absolutely nobody asked for."

Balionis noted that she will always be "too something for somebody," so she's not very concerned with what others think. She has also posted numerous times about not being so much of a people pleaser anymore, and she's had a few chances to exercise that newfound mindset in the last few weeks.

