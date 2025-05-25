Amanda Balionis gets honest about the trap of trying to be 'good enough'

Amanda Balionis recently disclosed the trap of trying to be good enough on her social media handle. Balionis often shares golf-related and life-related updates on her Instagram account, but recently, she used her platform to take a stand for something different.

The CBS reporter shared screenshots of two golf enthusiasts' views on Balionis’ work. The first netizen wrote that Balionis had been unprofessional in her work, hence, she should be fired from CBS. He added how Balionis acted like a high school girl during her work hours.

The 38-year-old shared another screenshot, where she had been accused of bringing up negative stats. As these comments surfaced, Balionis didn't sit back quietly, and she shared how it is impossible to try to be good enough, and hence, one must listen to the right feedback. Her words in the post read:

“When we talk about being you instead of trying to be what you think others perceive as “perfect” or “good enough”…here is an example of how the latter is simply an impossible and draining task…You're always going to be “too something” for somebody. It's a lot easier to be yourself and figure out what feedback is actually worth listening to…Nobody wants the same thing and you'll end up turning yourself into an unrecognizable pretzel. Okay that's all.”

She finished by thanking her followers for coming to the TED talk.

Negative comments bout Amanda Balionis ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Balionis last covered the PGA Championship.

Amanda Balionis gives a heart-warming heads up to the 2025 PGA Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler

Amanda Balionis shared a photo with Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship on her Instagram handle six days ago and wrote a caption to acknowledge the World No. 1’s incredible performance at Quail Hollow. Her words were:

“World Number 1 proving once again why he firmly holds that position. After fighting a left miss for his opening nine and finding himself tied for the lead with Jon Rahm early on the back…Scottie once again showed his resiliency and skill to run away with his first @pgachampionship victory by five strokes. The back nine was yet another clinic with big names breathing down his neck. At 28-years-old, the three-time Major Champ continues to prove that the ceiling may not exist at all.”

Scheffler scored 11 under after Sunday to finish in first place in the major tournament. He shot 69 in the first round of the match with four birdies and one eagle, followed by 68 in the second round with four birdies in total. The World No. 1 scored 65 and 71 in the third and fourth rounds with seven and four birdies, respectively.

