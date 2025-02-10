Amanda Balionis gives 1-word reaction as she shares breathtaking view following WM Phoenix Open

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis wrapped up her coverage of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 with a breathtaking view from above after an intense weekend of reporting as she boarded her flight back to San Diego, California. From the sky, she captured the stunning desert landscape, flying over the Arizona terrain at sunset.

She shared a video from her plane window on her Instagram story, simply captioning it:

"WOW."

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story: Source - Instagram@balionis

Balionis was in Arizona covering the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, one of the most exciting stops on the PGA Tour.

Thomas Detry emerged as the tournament’s champion, securing his first PGA Tour victory with a strong final-round performance. The Belgian golfer held off a competitive field, delivering clutch shots when it mattered most to claim the title.

Known for its rowdy atmosphere, especially at the famous par-3 16th hole, the tournament drew massive crowds throughout the week. Balionis, a key part of CBS Sports' golf coverage, was on the ground conducting player interviews and giving fans a closer look at the action.

During the event, she also made a fashion statement, wearing an all-black outfit and sharing her "feeling sporty" look with her followers. Her mix of professionalism and style has made her a standout figure in golf broadcasting, and she continues to engage fans both on and off the course.

Amanda Balionis has been a respected voice in golf journalism for years, covering major events like The Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup. Her passion for the sport, combined with her ability to connect with players and fans, has made her a favourite in the golf community.

Beyond golf, she is also an advocate for mental health awareness and animal rescue. She regularly uses her platform to support.

Amanda Balionis praises Justin Thomas after strong WM Phoenix Open finish

Amanda Balionis gave a special shoutout to Justin Thomas after his strong showing at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. Thomas finished tied for sixth place, capping off a solid performance at TPC Scottsdale.

“Also, shoutout to JT for joining us on air after his round to talk about his incredible finish and call some golf with us on @golfoncbs,” Balionis wrote on her Instagram.

Thomas, a two-time major champion, had struggled to find his best form in recent seasons, often falling short on Sundays. However, at the WM Phoenix Open, he looked confident and composed.

He put together a strong final round, making clutch birdies to secure a top-10 finish. With his performance in Scottsdale, Thomas will hope he can build on the momentum heading to the next PGA Tour.

Balionis’s coverage of the tournament brought fans closer to the action, capturing the drama and excitement of the event. Her interactions with the players, including Thomas, added a personal touch to the broadcast.

