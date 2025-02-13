Amanda Balionis gives fans a sneak peek at her "date night" with former Miss America

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis gave fans a glimpse into her recent outing with former Miss America Kira K. Dixon. The two friends, both well-known figures in golf broadcasting, spent the evening together, sharing laughs and good company.

She shared a picture of themselves with the caption:

"Date Night"

Kira K. Dixon, formerly known as Kira Kazantsev, won the Miss America title in 2015 after previously being crowned Miss New York. Born on July 20, 1991, Dixon quickly transitioned from pageantry to broadcasting, following a deep passion for storytelling.

She joined the Golf Channel in 2021 as an on-course reporter, covering PGA Tour events and hosting digital content for the United States Golf Association (USGA).

Dixon’s journey from beauty queen to golf journalist showcases her versatility. While many remember her for her talent and grace in the Miss America competition, she has since built a strong career in sports media. Her ability to connect with players and fans alike has made her a respected voice in golf coverage.

The bond between Balionis and Dixon reflects the close-knit nature of sports journalism, particularly in the golf world. Both women have played key roles in bringing golf to audiences worldwide, making their friendship even more special.

While Balionis focuses on reporting for CBS, Dixon has been a dynamic presence at the Golf Channel, covering major events like The Players Championship and the U.S. Open.

Amanda Balionis’s rise from PGA Tour to CBS Sports

Amanda Balionis has made a significant mark in golf broadcasting. She began by covering high school sports for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks. In 2011, she was roped in by the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter, producing tournament highlights and events for their website.

Her journey continued with Callaway Golf in 2016, where she worked as a digital reporter. Her breakthrough came in 2017 when CBS Sports recognized her talent and brought her on board as a part-time golf reporter. Within a year, she secured a full-time position, expanding her coverage to include college football and NFL games.

Amanda Balionis has covered numerous significant golf events. Notably, she conducted a memorable interview with Rory McIlroy after his victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2025. Additionally, she has been part of Major tournaments, including the Masters and the PGA Championship, where she interviewed top players like Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

