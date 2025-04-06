Amanda Balionis gives a heartfelt shoutout to co-hosts after wrapping up ANWA

Amanda Balionis gave a shout-out to the co-hosts at the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Balionis often posts tournament-related updates and lifestyle-related topics on her social media handles.

Ad

On Saturday, April 5, on her Instagram Story, Amanda Balionis reshared a photo with her co-hosts from the Augusta National Women's Amateur she covered. The picture featured Balionis in a white jumpsuit, Kira K. Dixon in a yellow pullover and green pants, and Cosette in a white t-shirt, white pants, and green jacket.

The Instagram story was captioned:

“@always.alpha girls take Augusta.”

Balionis with her co-hosts (via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Meanwhile, Carla Bernat Escuder won The Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 after carding a score of 12 under. She shot 68 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The Spaniard then fired 68 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine, followed by 68 in the third round with six birdies.

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis disclosed her life-changing decision earlier this year

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

In February this year, Amanda Balionis announced that she had decided to freeze her eggs, and would document her journey via her Instagram handle for her followers.

Ad

In an Instagram Reel uploaded on February 27, Balionis gave an in-depth explanation of the process whilst documenting the timeline of the entire process.

"Timeline: From my first apt to the retrieval surgery it was 26 days. From when the shots started to the retrieval it was 10 days. What to know: There is a lot of bloodwork required. Once you start the shots, you have to be in one place through the retrieval surgery (~10 days). Only light workouts are recommended. The procedure itself is quick, but you’ll want 48 hours to rest and recover after. What I experienced: The shots made me pretty tired and a little crampy but nothing major. Weirdly no appetite either."

Ad

Talking about the benefits of this procedure, the NBC Golf reporter said:

"Biggest takeaways: I’m happy I did this for my piece of mind. This felt like a really loving thing to do for my future, regardless of if I choose to have kids or not. If you have a busy schedule, the key is carving out 12 days where you will be home and available to go to apts often. This process helps you learn about your body in an entirely different way, and made me think about what I want for myself beyond my professional goals and busy life. Like most things in life, this process was simple but not easy, but ultimately felt worth it for me."

Ad

Besides the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Balionis covered two other golf tournaments earlier this year in the professional men's circuit. She covered the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational, with the former event being won by Thomas Detry with a score of 24 under, and the latter by Ludvig Aberg with a score of 12 under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More