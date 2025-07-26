Amanda Balionis gives shoutout to Nelly Korda’s cameo in Happy Gilmore 2

Amanda Balionis gave a shout-out to Nelly Korda’s appearance in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie. The first Happy Gilmore movie was released in 1996, and it was a golf-related film that showed that a hockey player joined the PGA Tour and finally found his inner calling for golf.The second part of the film was released recently, and Amanda Balionis didn't miss out on watching it. She shared a still picture of the film from a scene where Korda was on screen. With that, she wrote a caption:“Nancy! Nelly! So here for the cameos.”Nelly Korda in Happy Gilmore ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)Nelly Korda is currently playing at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open and is at T2 after two rounds of play with a total of 10 under. She fired 68 in the first round of the tournament with five birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. She followed that with a 66 in the second round of the tournament, with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back.Amanda Balionis gave a heads-up to Chris Gotterup for his Genesis Scottish Open triumph Amanda Balionis celebrated Chris Gotterup's victory at the Genesis Scottish Open with a social media post. On July 14, Balionis shared a post on her Instagram handle sharing the triumph of the Easton native, and mentioned how she was biased about him. She also added how the golfer took down top-tier rivals, including Rory McIlroy. Her words were:“It doesn’t get better than a Sunday like this. The best in the world battling it out where the game began… and it’s @chrisgotterup who gets it done. I may be biased as a fellow Northeasterner, but man was it fun watching the young Jersey kid figure out links golf and take down a world-class field, including going toe-to-toe with 🌍 #2 Rory McIlroy. This is just the beginning for the big hitter, and the emotions that poured out afterwards tells you everything you need to know about what this game, and win, means to him.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the win, Gotterup said (via ASAP Sports):“I just hung in there tight and tried to keep it together. After my start this week, really just struggled, and then I found something on Friday. Today, I knew it was going to be a grind and yesterday was a grind, too…it's awesome. I can't wait to see everyone and then I'm playing The Open next week.”Gotterup won the Genesis Scottish Open with a 15-under in total. He fired 68 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. He followed that with a 61 in the second round with six birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 70 and 66 with two and six birdies, respectively.