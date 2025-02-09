Amanda Balionis goes all black and "feeling sporty" for the WM Phoenix Open final round

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis turned heads at the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, showcasing a sleek, all-black outfit. Balionis is one of the most recognizable voices in golf broadcasting, known for her insightful interviews and engaging tournament reporting.

She shared her look with fans on Instagram, captioning the picture:

"Feeling sporty...see ya for final round coverage of the wmphoenix open at 3pm ET"

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story

Over the years, Amanda Balionis has built a strong reputation by covering major events like The Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup. Her ability to connect with players and bring fans closer to the action has made her a favourite among golf enthusiasts.

The WM Phoenix Open played at TPC Scottsdale, is one of the most exciting stops on the PGA Tour. It is famous for its electric atmosphere, particularly at the par-3 16th hole, where thousands of fans create a stadium-like environment. Balionis, always at the heart of the action, has been sharing behind-the-scenes moments with her followers, giving them a unique perspective on the tournament.

While her outfit choice grabbed attention, Amanda Balionis remains focused on her job—delivering top-tier golf coverage. She is known for her professionalism and deep knowledge of the sport, often providing in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Her ability to mix style with substance has set her apart in the industry.

Beyond golf, Amanda Balionis is also an advocate for mental health awareness and animal rescue. She actively supports various charities and often uses her platform to raise awareness about important causes. Her influence goes beyond the golf course, making her a respected figure both in and outside the sport.

As the 2024 PGA Tour season continues, fans can expect Amanda Balionis to bring more top-quality coverage, whether from the greens or behind the scenes. With her blend of expertise and personality, she continues to be a key part of golf’s media landscape.

Thomas Detry falls short as Nick Taylor claims victory at TPC Scottsdale

The final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale concluded with an unexpected turn of events. Belgian golfer Thomas Detry, who began the day with a commanding five-stroke lead at 18-under par, faced challenges that altered the leaderboard dynamics.

Nick Taylor emerged victorious after a playoff against Charley Hoffman. Both players finished the tournament at 21-under par, leading to the playoff where Taylor secured his win.

Jordan Spieth, aiming for his first PGA Tour win since 2022, delivered a commendable performance. He concluded the tournament tied for sixth place at 14-under par.

The highlight of the event was Emiliano Grillo's spectacular hole-in-one on the iconic 16th hole. The Argentine golfer's ace led to enthusiastic celebrations from the 17,000-strong crowd, who showered the course with beer in excitement.

