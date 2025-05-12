Amanda Balionis gushes over Sepp Straka’s 'tremendous' Truist Championship win

Amanda Balionis praised Sepp Straka for his impressive run at the Truist Championship in her latest post. She also congratulated Shane Lowry for a good week at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

On Sunday, May 12, Straka claimed the Truist Championship after posting a two-shot win over Lowry and Justin Thomas. Balionis, who was also present at the course as a CBS journalist, hailed the Austrian star in an Instagram post.

"A tremendous week on a great course resulting in a great final round and champion for the Truist Championship," she wrote. "Winning on the PGA Tour is hard and I loved Sepp Straka's honesty around handling the nerves that made him lose feeling in his arms and legs all day 😳 his emotional message to his mom and wife reminded us all of what it takes to get here and what it means to make it ❤️"

Straka has been in amazing form this season and has already notched two big wins. He has made 12 cuts in 14 starts and has posted four top-10 finishes. He has raked in $8,228,709 and climbed to second in the FedEx Cup standings. Besides, he has also moved up to ninth in the OWGR, achieving a career-best ranking.

Balionis also lauded Lowry, who once again missed the title by a narrow margin.

"This guy has been knocking at the door all season. He told us yesterday how hard it is to win out here and all he can do is keep knocking until that door opens…that wasn’t this week but it’s hard to imagine the payoff is far away. Let’s get the second Major of the year rolling!" she added.

What's next for Amanda Balionis?

Amanda Balionis is set to head to Charlotte, North Carolina, to cover the PGA Championship. The second major of the season is set to tee off on Thursday, May 15, at the Quail Hollow Golf Club.

Amanda Balionis began her journalism career after graduating in 2008 with a degree in broadcast journalism. After graduation, she began her career with the PGA Tour and then worked as a digital reporter for Callaway.

Balionis joined CBS Sports Network in 2017 and has been a regular presence in the network’s golf coverage ever since, particularly on the PGA Tour and at major championships. She hasn’t missed a Masters Tournament since coming on board. Besides golf, she also covers the NFL and remains active throughout the current season.

