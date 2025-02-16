Amanda Balionis hilariously reacts to Ludvig Aberg’s awkward ace celebration

Amanda Balionis witnessed Ludvig Aberg's awkward ace celebration at the Genesis Invitational. Balionis covered the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year after a six-month hiatus from covering golf to focus on the NFL season. Currently, she's covering the Genesis Invitational and gave a hilarious reaction after watching Aberg's hole-in-one celebration.

The Instagram page called Golf on CBS shared the video of Aberg’s hole-in-one and along with that, they posted an interview video with the golfer, who talked about his awkward eagle celebration with his caddie at the ongoing PGA tournament. He said:

“It was actually my first hole-in-one ever in tournament… So, I'm thrilled, I'm more happy than anyone else…I mean I whiffed my high five with Joe, so, right after so that wasn't a true golf moment.”

Later, this video was reshared by Balionis on her Instagram story and she wrote a hilarious caption:

“Is it even a golf celebration without a uncoordinated moment.”

Ludvig Aberg ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Ludvig Åberg has completed three rounds of the Genesis Invitational, which is taking place at the Torrey Pines South Course. He's currently sitting in third place with a score of 6 under.

The Swede shot 74 in the first round with two birdies and he scored 66 in the second round with five birdies and one eagle on hole 18. He fired 70 in the third round with four birdies and one eagle.

Amanda Balionis congratulated Thomas Detry on winning the WM Phoenix Open

Amanda Balionis shared a post on Instagram earlier this week, reminiscing about the moments from the WM Phoenix Open. She uploaded three photos and one video from the PGA Tour event and congratulated Thomas Detry for his triumph.

She uploaded a photo of interviewing Detry, another picture of Justin Thomas, and more. With that, she wrote a caption:

“A *statement* victory for Thomas Detry! What a stage to win on, and to do it by seven shots is insane. The @wmphoenixopen never disappoints in producing big time winners. Watching Detry get his first PGA TOUR win with his family and friends celebrating right next to him is incredibly special and we also know this is just the beginning for the talented Belgium. Also shoutout to JT for joining us on air after his round to talk about his incredible finish and call some golf with us on @golfoncbs 👊”

Detry won the tournament with 24 under, and he shot 66 in the opening round with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Next, he scored 64 on day two with three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine. He shot 65 with seven birdies in the third round and 65 with seven birdies in the fourth round.

