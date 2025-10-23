Amanda Balionis hilariously report Scottie Scheffler’s latest achievement as fishing team owner

Amanda Balionis hilariously reacted to Scottie Scheffler adding another trophy to his accolades. The American golfer is having a good time away from the greens after having his impressive season on the PGA Tour.This week, his finishing team, Angling, won the Zane Grey Championship. Sports Fishing Championship shared a joint post with the golfer on Instagram with a caption:&quot;BIG congratulations to team owner @scottie.scheffler on adding a Zane Grey Championship crystal to an already impressive trophy collection!&quot;Amanda Balionis reshared the post on her Instagram account with a hilarious caption.&quot;I have no idea what half of these words mean but I do know Scottie won something again,&quot; she wroteAmanda Balionis hilariously report Scottie Scheffler’s latest achievement as fishing team owner/@balionisScottie Scheffler had a phenomenal season playing on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started the season at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after having missed a few tournaments. He started the game with an opening round of 67, followed by the next three rounds of 70, 69, and 67 to settle in a T9.He had decent finishes at the start of the season and then won his first tournament at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson followed by the PGA Championship. He then won the Memorial Tournament, The Open, BMW Championship, and the Procore Championship.Amanda Balionis shares a glimpse of her Turkish outingWith a wrap of the 2025 PGA Tour, Amanda Balionis enjoyed a break but got back to work with the start of the NFL season. Amidst her busy schedule, she had a good time in Turkey and offered a glimpse of the outing on Instagram.Earlier this week, she shared a reel on her social media handle with a caption:&quot;Turkish Delight 🍬 Huge shout out to @travel.sommelier for taking the planning of this trip off my plate. I’ll share some of my favorite things we did, places we stayed, restaurants and outfit recs (for no checked bags) soon! But for now? It’s time to head to Dubai for the 2025 @aac_golf 💃💃&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis enjoyed time with her friends exploring the new place. She posted the videos of hot air balloon rides along with some more clips of her exploring the new place and food.Balionis covers golf and the NFL for CBS. She covered the Ryder Cup in New York last month and then earlier this month attended the US LBM Foundation event for golf.She is also an avid traveler and is known for visiting new places. Last month, in three weeks, Balionis traveled to eight cities and attended three NFL games and two golf tournaments.The 2025 PGA Tour season concluded with the wrap of the Tour Championship in August, while the NFL season started in September.