Amanda Balionis hilariously shares eggs and wine 'crash diet' for women from 1977

Amanda Balionis recently shared some of the interesting health-related trends her fans had tried out in recent times. The American sports journalist actively shares about her personal and professional life on her Instagram account, where she has 328K followers.

On March 7, Balionis took to her social media handle to post a few stories addressing fans' questions about her diet, as well as unique fitness trends they had tried.

In one of the Stories, she shared a 'crash diet' curated in 1977 for women. The diet consisted of eggs and wine, and the golf analyst posted a picture of the unique crash diet published in Vogue magazine, titled "Wine and Eggs." The diet also listed out the food items to be consumed for lunch and dinner.

Along with the picture, she wrote:

"Also for all of you that responded to the above with this? 😂😂😂 I feel seen. 🥂"

Still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story/@balionis

For breakfast, the diet included 1 hard-boiled egg along with a glass of dry white wine, (ideally Chablis), and a black coffee. For lunch, the wine and egg diet advised consuming 2 hard-boiled eggs and a black coffee along with two glasses of white wine, followed by dinner, which suggested the intake of 5 oz (150g) steak grilled with black pepper, lemon juice, in addition to white wine and black coffee. The white wine listed for dinner was advised to be one bottle per day.

In addition to the unique wine and eggs diet, Amanda Balionis also shared the fan suggestions for protein supplements.

"For on-the-go protein, you guys had A LOT of great suggestions, including @drinkorgain, @fairlife@corepower@rebbl@kachava (personal fav for packets) @frogfuellactual."

Still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story/@balionis

Balionis is an avid traveler and is also known for documenting her time as she explores new places. Moreover, she also offers social media updates during her time covering golf tournaments and other sporting events.

Amanda Balionis "proud to be part" of the Always Alpha team

In another Instagram story on March 7, Amanda Balionis shared a video of Always Alpha, a talent management company fully focused on women's sports. In the video, the founding partner of Always Alpha, Allyson Felix, talked about the importance of women in sports, saying:

“Women in sport, we have been breaking barriers for a very long time. But oftentimes it is without the same resources, investment and visibility as our male counterparts. So that's why Always Alpha is such a critical step forward.”

Balionis reshared the video along with the caption

"So, so proud to be part of team @always.alpha and to watch @allysonfelix & @cosette.chaput on this stage. So deserved. Just the beginning."

Still from Balionis's Instagram story/@balionis

Amanda Balionis has been working for CBS Sports since 2017, and covers college football, NFL football, as well as PGA Tour for the channel.

