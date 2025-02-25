Amanda Balionis didn't hold back on Netflix's 'Full Swing' about Scottie Scheffler's Masters win: "He slammed the door closed"

Scottie Scheffler had an incredible season on the PGA Tour last year with seven PGA Tour wins, including the Masters. Amanda Balionis, who is part of the third season of Netflix's Full Swing series that is filmed around pro golfers on the PGA Tour, did not hold back in the first episode as she talked about Scottie Scheffler's Masters win.

"For Scottie Scheffler, he slammed the door closed, wins for a second time. He put himself in the history books. He's not competing against every other guy on the PGA tour, he's competing against himself. It felt like he knew he's in complete control of his game now," Balionis said.

Scottie Scheffler displayed a stellar performance at the Augusta National last year and registered a comfortable win by four strokes. He carded -11 for the event to win his second Masters trophy, while Ludvig Aberg finished runner-up at -7.

This was just the tip of the achievement that Scheffler accomplished last year. He won seven PGA Tours in total and, at one point, had registered four wins in five starts.

Additionally, along with seven official PGA Tour trophies, Scheffler won an unofficial PGA Tour event, The Hero World Challenge, and also a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here's how Scottie Scheffler has performed in all the PGA Tour events in 2024.

Scottie Scheffler played 19 events and did not miss a single cut. Along with seven wins, he also registered 16 top -10 finishes and officially made $29,228,357 last year.

His worst finish of the season came at the US Open, where he finished T41 for the event.

The Sentry – 267 (-25) – T5 – $690,500.00

– – – The American Express – 267 (-21) – T17 – $132,300.00

– – – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – 203 (-13) – T6 – $642,500.00

– – – WM Phoenix Open – 266 (-18) – T3 – $519,200.00

– – – The Genesis Invitational – 276 (-8) – T10 – $455,000.00

– – – Arnold Palmer Invitational – 273 (-15) – 1st – $4,000,000.00

– – – THE PLAYERS Championship – 268 (-20) – 1st – $4,500,000.00

– – – Texas Children's Houston Open – 269 (-11) – T2 – $553,735.00

– – – Masters Tournament – 277 (-11) – 1st – $3,600,000.00

– – – RBC Heritage – 265 (-19) – 1st – $3,600,000.00

– – – PGA Championship – 271 (-13) – T8 – $521,417.50

– – – Charles Schwab Challenge – 271 (-9) – T2 – $809,900.00

– – – The Memorial Tournament – 280 (-8) – 1st – $4,000,000.00

– – – U.S. Open – 288 (+8) – T41 – $72,305.00

– – – Travelers Championship – 258 (-22) – P1 – $3,600,000.00

– – – The Open Championship – 283 (-1) – T7 – $451,833.00

– – – Men’s Olympic Golf Competition – 265 (-19) – 1st – N/A

– – – FedEx St. Jude Championship – 266 (-14) – 4th – $960,000.00

– – – BMW Championship – 289 (+1) – T33 – $119,666.67

– – – TOUR Championship – (-30) – 1st – N/A

– – – Hero World Challenge – 263 (-25) – 1st – $1,000,000.00

