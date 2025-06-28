Amanda Balionis labels $7,500 watch from popular brand as her ‘favorite’ summer accessory

Amanda Balionis labeled a $7,500-worth watch as her favorite accessory in the summer. Balionis was traveling to the Detroit Golf Club, and she wore a Navitimer Automatic 35 watch from the brand Breitling USA to match her outfit for the flight. The watch had a golden and white dial with a white belt.

The watch is made of stainless steel and 18k red gold and has a three-bar water resistance rating, a 35 mm diameter, a 9.92 mm thickness, and a 51 g weight. She put a short clip of the watch on her Instagram story and wrote a caption:

“Favorite summer accessory”

Amanda Balionis' watch ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

With the watch, she wore an olive co-ord set along with a black t-shirt underneath and a black bag. The Rocket Classic will be covered by CBS on Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 pm ET.

Balionis will cover the tournament for the channel, and currently, the tournament is led by Andrew Putnam, Chris Kirk, and Philip Knowles, with 14 under each. Last year, the tournament was won by Cam Davis with 18 under.

Amanda Balionis gave a heads-up to Will Gordon’s unreal fight at the Rocket Classic

Amanda Balionis reshared the PGA Tour's post on Will Gordon making through the cutline at the Rocket Classic on her Instagram story. In the story, she shared how Gordon had a tough battle on the last holes, but he managed to save his PGA Tour membership card. Balionis’ words were:

“Unreal fight from Will today. Had to birdie the last and got it done, making the cut on the number and saving his card.”

Will Gordon ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

On Friday, Gordon also talked about the pressure at the Detroit Golf Club to make it through the cutline. He said ( via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, I need to make the cut this week to kind of get myself back in the conditional category for the rest of the year. It's my last medical start, so this is kind of it…It's not in the back of my mind, it's in the very front. But that's why you play is to put yourself in moments like this, hopefully win golf tournaments. But I'm really proud of myself for executing under that pressure.”

Gordon added how he put up a fight till the 18th hole and didn't give up. He explained that he's been doing the same for the last three to four years. The golfer ended the interview by sharing that he was expecting a top-10 finish if he made it to the last rounds of the Rocket Classic.

Gordon tied in 64th place after the second round with a total score of 6 under. He shot 69 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. The golfer made 69 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

