Amanda Balionis lauds 21-year-old despite his disastrous Masters exit

Amanda Balionis praised 21-year-old Nick Dunlap after he made a comeback at the Masters following a terrible opening round. The American golfer had a tough time on the greens during the first round of the Augusta National event on Thursday, April 10. He played a round of 18-over 90, one of the worst scores at the Major.

Ad

However, in the second round on Friday, April 11, Dunlap made a comeback and shot a round of 1-under 71. But he failed to make the cut and exited the tournament after two rounds.

Amanda Balionis lauded the youngster for his comeback, resharing the PGA Tour's Instagram post about Dunlap.

"Love this from Dunlap. After an opening round 90, he fought back and turned a -1/71. Respect," Balionis wrote in her IG story.

Ad

Trending

Still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story/@balionis

It was the second time Nick Dunlap played at the Masters, but unfortunately, he missed the cut for the second straight year. Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Dunlap played in nine events so far and had one finish in the top 10.

Ad

He had some decent finishes at the start of the season but has struggled in his last few outings. Dunlap missed the cut in four back-to-back events, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, Texas Children's Houston Open, and now the Masters.

Who missed the cut at the 2025 Masters?

The 2025 Masters had a cutline of 2-over after two rounds, and some big names struggled with their game and failed to make the cut. Dustin Johnson played two rounds of 74 and 73 and returned home after two rounds. Phil Mickelson also struggled to make the cut.

Ad

Here are the players who missed the cut at the Masters 2025:

Dustin Johnson: +3

Russell Henley: +3

Chris Kirk: +3

Bernhard Langer: +3

Keegan Bradley: +3

Rafael Campos: +4

Adam Schenk: +4

Justin Hastings: +4

Sergio Garcia: +4

Mike Weir: +4

Joe Highsmith: +4

Fred Couples: +4

Tony Finau: +4

Brooks Koepka: +5

Adam Scott: +5

Sepp Straka: +5

Cameron Smith: +5

Billy Horschel: +5

Phil Mickelson: +5

Austin Eckroat: +6

Hiroshi Tai: +6

Kevin Yu: +6

Jhonattan Vegas: +6

Nicolai Højgaard: +6

Robert MacIntyre: +6

José María Olazábal: +7

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +7

Cameron Young: +7

Lucas Glover: +8

Patton Kizzire: +8

Will Zalatoris: +8

Taylor Pendrith: +8

Cam Davis: +9

Evan Beck: +9

Thomas Detry: +9

Laurie Canter: +10

Matthieu Pavon: +10

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio: +10

Ángel Cabrera: +11

Thriston Lawrence: +11

Noah Kent: +11

Nick Dunlap: +17

Meanwhile, Justin Rose extended his opening-round lead after playing the second round of 71. He holds a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend round over Bryson DeChambeau. The tournament is slated to wrap up with a finale on Sunday, April 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More