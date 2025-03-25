Amanda Balionis makes feelings clear on Uconn players helping teammate Jana El Alfy observe daily fast

Amanda Balionis shared her feelings about Uconn players helping fellow teammate Jana El Alfy with daily fasting. Balionis often shares golf and NBA-related remarks on her Instagram handle. Recently, she did the same by sharing a post about NBA player Jana El Alfy, who's on her fast during Ramadan.

Ad

ESPN's Instagram page shared a post with seven pictures of El Alfy and Paige Bueckers. In the first post, it was mentioned that El Alfy’s teammate Bueckers made breakfast for El Alfy at 5 am in the morning before the Huskies’ NCAA tournament to help her get through the Ramadan period. The second picture mentioned that Bueckers woke up before dawn to prepare food.

In the third picture, it was mentioned that El Alfy was joined by Caroline Ducharme and Allie Ziebell for breakfast. There were four more pictures and the post was reshared by Balionis as her Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“Allyship. Friendship. Leadership.”

Jana El Alfy and Paige Bueckers ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

El Alfy also mentioned how her teammates helped her to get through the period ( via ESPN's Instagram post). She said:

Ad

“It’s definitely tough…I try as much as I can to fuel whenever it's time to eat and manage it with playing…It wasn't easy at all. But my teammates really helped with that, and the staff, they were all supportive. I feel like I'm blessed and grateful to be surrounded with this group. It's really really special group.”

Ad

The UConn Huskies won the NCAA Women's Championship with 91 in the second round.

Amanda Balionis shared about her March break at Augusta

Amanda Balionis shared a reel about her daily life in March. She uploaded a video talking about how she started her day. Balionis shared that she started with her favorite coffee shop to grab some coffee. Then, she talked about how she had a quota to complete 10,000 steps, working in meditation, and greeting all the dogs on her way on the road. She added that the sea views and watching flowers getting pollinated made her walk better.

Ad

Balionis also shared that she caught up with friends in a day, took her friend Royce’s dog for an outing, and had meetings to attend later the day. She captioned her post:

"Soaking in the ✨ joy ✨ at home. I’m so excited to get back at it soon in Augusta, GA with my @golfoncbs team but I never take this March break for granted. I find myself really focusing on gratitude and intentionality around small daily routines that fill me up and remind me what really matters (spoiler: it’s community, health, dogs and coffee) here’s a day in the life of what brings me joy. Also would love to hear what “small” daily thing you do that brings you joy ☺️."

Ad

Amanda Balionis last covered the Genesis Invitational, which was won by Ludvig Aberg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback