Amanda Balionis makes feelings known about Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods has announced his return to the PGA Tour this season, and every fan, including Amanda Balionis, is excited to see their favorite golfer back in action. The popular golf journalist took to social media to express her feelings on Woods' return.

On Friday, February 7, Tiger Woods confirmed his participation in the Genesis Invitational next week. For the uninitiated, this is one of two tournaments he hosts on the PGA Tour, and it benefits his foundation. This will be his first official start since The Open Championship.

Following Woods' announcement, Amanda Balionis took to Instagram to express her excitement.

"Tiger back at Torrey?! Lets gooo," she wrote.

Amanda Balionis shares excitement over Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour (image via instagram@balionis)

Notably, this will be Woods' first event at Torrey Pines Golf Club in five years. He has had strong results here, including seven wins at the Farmers Insurance Open, as well as his historic playoff win at the 2008 US Open.

"My legs were shaking uncontrollably," - When Amanda Balionis recalled her interview with Tiger Woods

Last year, during a Q&A session with Links Magazine, Amanda Balionis spoke about her first interview with Tiger Woods, which she referred to as her most nerve-wracking one.

"When I started with PGATour.com, I think Tiger was my second-ever sit-down interview," she said as per the Sun. "I'm very thankful the camera angle was from the waist up; my legs were shaking uncontrollably from nervousness. I lost a lot of sleep before that interview."

During the session, she also called renowned golf broadcaster Jim Nantz as her idol.

"I don’t think he could ever get enough credit for his talent," the 39-year old golf journalist said. "His memory knows no bounds; he recalls things in the moment in the most accurate way from 20 years ago that will put your jaw on the floor."

"But it’s not just what he does on camera; it’s the way he carries himself as a person. "He takes so much time to support and be an advocate for the people around him, and that’s what I want to be remembered for, too," she added.

Balionis started her career with the PGA Tour but has been with CBS since 2017. Over the years, she has interviewed most of the top golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Ernie Els, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy.

