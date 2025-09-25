Amanda Balionis found her 'girl' at Ryder Cup Live

Amanda Balionis is in New York this week for the highly anticipated Ryder Cup. On Wednesday, September 24, she attended the Ryder Cup Live event at the Big Apple's Rockefeller Center.

As an Elijah Craig ambassador, Balionis took over the liquor brand's Instagram Stories and gave fans a peek into the experience. While at the iconic venue, she wasted no time finding a familiar face in the crowd.

The CBS Sports reporter first spotted her "girl," Mel Reid, in a media session. However, what excited her even more was when she spotted the speakeasy at the Rockefeller Center.

Excited to explore the venue more, here's a look at what Amanda Balionis had to say about attending the Ryder Cup Live event on Wednesday (via Instagram @balionis):

"Made it to @therydercup Live in Rockefeller Center (so cool) and immediately found my girl @melreidgolf ... and the speakeasy. Let's go grab a drink!"

Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' highlight reel for Elijah Craig (via Instagram @balionis):

Amanda Balionis gets excited to grab a drink at the Ryder Cup Live event (Image via Instagram @balionis)

Once she made her way to the Elijah Craig speakeasy, Amanda Balionis was torn between two drink choices. Her first option was a Mulligan, which includes the liquor giant's famous Small Batch Bourbon with tea and lemon. The Strawberry Adare tempted the golf analyst even more. The drink contained classic Elijah Craig Bourbon, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, strawberries, and ginger beer.

She requested fans to choose the drink for her and was pleased with their choice of the Strawberry Adare.

The Ryder Cup Live will be held at the Rockefeller Center from September 25 to 28. The event will have livestream watch parties, interactive golf challenges, exclusive shops, lounges, and bars.

Amanda Balionis wishes to share a drink with Max Homa

Amanda Balionis announced her partnership with Elijah Craig earlier this year. In a press release to break the news, she mentioned wishing to grab a drink of whiskey with Max Homa, who is also a proud ambassador of the liquor brand.

Here's a look at what the Puppies and Golf founder had to say about her and Max Homa's partnership with one of the leading whiskey brands (via Elijah Craig):

"As a sports broadcaster, I’m lucky to cover golf tournaments all over the country and world. One of my favorite things about the game is who I get to enjoy it with—including close friends like Max Homa. Our hangouts just got a lot better now that I’m Team Elijah Craig’s newest golf brand ambassador. Max has me beat on the course, but as an avid whiskey fan, I’ve got the edge when it comes to mixing with award-winning Bourbon. I’m looking forward to enjoying Elijah Craig with Max at the 19th Hole and raising a glass with golf fans everywhere!”

Amanda Balionis attends several Elijah Craig events and also shares fun recipes that include the whiskey with her fans on social media.

