Amanda Balionis misses hanging out with Sky Sports host: “The best gals house”

At the Masters, Amanda Balionis got the chance to live with some fellow women who cover the sport. She got to come home every night to a house full of some of her friends and counterparts, something she has admitted she already misses just one day after.

The CBS Sports anchor co-hosted the event with Jim Nantz and others, but CBS Sports wasn't the only broadcast network there covering the Masters. Balionis shared to her Instagram story a post with Sky Sports host Iona Stephen and another friend, Annina Wersun.

Amanda Balionis shared a story of her Masters house (Instagram/balionis)

Balionis tagged her two friends and said with an emoji:

"The best gals house. Miss coming home to them already."

Balionis got some of the top interviews of the event, with post-match chats with Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters, and others. Still, it was her post-round living space that she will fondly remember for some time.

Amanda Balionis praises Rory McIlroy for huge win

Amanda Balionis was right there to watch a historic Masters. The CBS Sports reporter saw Rory McIlroy rise, fall, and then rise again as a champion during Sunday's final round.

She posted to Instagram after and said:

"It took 17 Masters starts, 11 years of attempting to complete the career Grand Slam and 73 this week but Rory McIlroy has his Green Jacket and has solidified his legacy alongside Tiger, Jack, Gary, Hogan and Sarazen. What a week and a battle down to the very end."

Amanda Balionis said McIlroy was up there with Gene Sarezen, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan as some of the greatest golfers to ever play.

Amanda Balionis talked a lot with Rory McIlroy (Image via Imagn)

After the third round in which McIlroy posted his second consecutive 66, the golfer said to Balionis via Irish Star:

"A dream start. Everyone we’ve played with this week’s chipped in, so it was about time I did. But yeah, I got off to the best start, and then you’re trying to keep it going and it’s a little difficult. The course got pretty tricky there towards the end, especially the greens got a little firmer. Felt like I was leaving myself above the hole every single green so I couldn’t really run putts at the hole. A little wobble round the turn there then I played a great solid back-9 and obviously the two par 5s helped.”

That two-shot lead he held over Bryson DeChambeau ended up evaporating within two holes, but he rebounded and took a five-stroke lead. When that evaporated, he ended up in a playoff.

He needed just one hole, which he birdied after bogeying just moments before, to defeat Justin Rose and capture his first green jacket.

