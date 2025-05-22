Amanda Balionis mourned the death of the two-time Super Bowl-winning team's owner, Jim Irsay. In the tragic turn of events, the renowned American businessman left for the heavenly abode at the age of 65.

Ad

On Wednesday, Amanda Balionis shared a post to pay tribute to the Indianapolis Colts' owner on her Instagram account. She posted a picture of Irsay, which stated the years of his life.

Jim Irsay 1953-2025

Amanda Balionis mourns passing of 2x Super Bowl-winning team owner/@balionis

Jim Irsay had initially served as the vice president and general manager of the Indianapolis Colts from 1984 to 1996. He later, in 1997, joined the team as the owner and CEO.

Ad

Trending

Under his leadership, the Colts won Super Bowl XLI, and the team also won the Lombardi Trophy back in 1970. He is survived by his ex-wife Meg Coyle and their three daughters and his grandchildren.

Amanda Balionis shares a glimpse into her off-week vibes

Following the completion of the 2025 PGA Championship, Amanda Balionis has been having an off week. On Wednesday, taking to her Instagram account, the American sports journalist shared a selfie on her Instagram story.

Ad

She posted a picture of herself resting on her bed wearing a green-colored hoodie. She held her eyes closed in the picture and put her tongue out while showing the victory sign with her hand. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption:

"This and a rainy day with an empty calendar"

Amanda Balionis shares a glimpse into her off-week vibes/@balionis

Last week, Balionis was at the Quail Hollow Golf Club to cover the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship. On Monday, taking to her Instagram account, she even shared a picture with the tournament winner Scottie Scheffler. She sent a congratulatory message to the current World No. 1 for his major win. She wrote:

Ad

"World Number 1 proving once again why he firmly holds that position. After fighting a left miss for his opening nine and finding himself tied for the lead with Jon Rahm early on the back…Scottie once again showed his resiliency and skill to run away with his first @pgachampionship victory by five strokes. The back nine was yet another clinic with big names breathing down his neck. At 28-years-old, the three-time Major Champ continues to prove that the ceiling may not exist at all…"

Ad

Following the PGA Championship, this week on the PGA Tour, players will tee off at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. The four-day event is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More