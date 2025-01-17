Amanda Balionis oversees construction of a golf putting course for a dog charity event

CBS announcer and golf reporter Amanda Balionis is overseeing the construction of a golf putting course for the upcoming 5th Annual Puppies & Golf Block Party. The event will be held at Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego, California, on January 21 from 5 to 9 PM PST.

Balionis shared the update on her Instagram. She showed a construction site with workers shaping the course. She captioned the post:

"The putting course construction has begun! Step 1: 50 tons of rock dust; Step 2: Shape the course; Step 3: @westcoastturf comes in and lays down the bentgrass!"

In another Instagram Story, Balionis shared a story of Krista McNeil in which Balionis could be seen in a black quilted jacket with sunglasses perched on her head and waving to the camera. The consequent story showed another clip of putting course construction with more workers. She wrote:

"Wait until you guys see the water feature this year (smirk emoji)"

The dog charity event is being organized by her own nonprofit organization "Puppies and Golf." The organization was founded by Balionis in 2020. Apart from the putting course, the event will include adoptable dogs, a dog bar, custom pet portraits, golf contests, a golf simulator, a silent auction and Tito’s and Elijah Craig cocktails.

Amanda Balionis shares the overall mission of Puppies and Golf

Amanda Balionis founded Puppies and Golf in 2020. In an interview with Golf Digest, the CBS reporter shared that while working for the PGA Tour, she volunteered for K9s for Warriors. The organization provides service dogs to veterans. She shared that she found the volunteering "fulfilling and gratifying."

She further said, via Golf Digest:

"It made me feel like more of a whole, well-rounded person. And then when I moved to San Diego and took my job with Callaway, all of a sudden I didn’t have that in my life, and I realized how important giving back was to me."

Balionis initially partnered with "Puppies Make Me Happy" to make a shirt with all her proceeds going to K9s for Warriors. She also partnered with Callaway which allowed her to auction limited edition wedges and helped her raise over $30,000 for K9s for Warriors to sponsor a dog.

Talking about the mission of Puppies and Golf, Balionis said:

"Our mission is to bring awareness and education to adoption over buying a dog from a breeder. It’s also to financially support shelters that are doing the hard work in making sure these dogs find a home and organizations that are ensuring that people’s lives are being enhanced with these dog-to-human connections."

Amanda Balionis shared that she wants her organization to be a resource for people who are looking to adopt and foster for the first time. She said that her website is also a platform for donations to the cause.

