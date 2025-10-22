  • home icon
  Amanda Balionis pairs $128 white shirt with matching shorts for a perfect 'lightweight' walk-around look in Europe

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Oct 22, 2025 11:10 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Amanda Balionis - Source: Imagn library

Amanda Balionis combined a white shirt with matching shorts for a lightweight walk-around look in Europe. Balionis took a two-week international trip to Europe and uploaded her outfit choices on her social media handle.

In her Instagram post, she wore a black tank top combined with a white shirt from the brand Alo, priced at $128, and white shorts from the brand J.Crew, priced between $46.3-$61.73. To complete the look, she added silver footwear from the brand Sam Edelman, priced at $222.37. With the Instagram post, she wrote a caption:

“This was the perfect lightweight outfit for walking around Europe”

Here's the picture of Balionis' outfit on her Instagram story:

Amanda Balionis is flaunting her outfit ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Balionis also uploaded photos of another outfit on her Instagram story. She wore a black shirt from the brand Siliteelon, priced at $27.99, paired with matching pants from the BTFBM, priced at $31.01. She completed the look with a white scarf and silver ballet shoes. She captioned the post, writing:

“These ballet flats too! Not only comfortable but they look great with every outfit! And these head scarves I have been loving because they can be used as a belt or a head scarf!”

Here's the picture of the outfit on the Balionis' Instagram story:

Amanda Balionis is showing off her all-black attire ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Before this, Balionis took a trip to Turkey and uploaded pictures of her trip on her online platforms.

Amanda Balionis shared glimpses of her trip to Turkey

Amanda Balionis shared a compilation video of her trip to Turkey on her social media profile. Balionis could be seen doing different things on the trip.

The video started with Balionis flying to Turkey and then enjoying herself poolside in a saffron swimsuit, holding a drink of the same hue. She added clips of the food she tried there and the monuments she visited in Turkey.

The video also contained a photo of Balionis in a white t-shirt, enjoying the outside terrain, and a clip of the hand pottery. The Instagram post by Balionis was captioned:

“Turkish Delight 🍬 Huge shout out to @travel.sommelier for taking the planning of this trip off my plate. I’ll share some of my favorite things we did, places we stayed, restaurants and outfit recs (for no checked bags) soon! But for now? It’s time to head to Dubai for the 2025 @aac_golf 💃💃”
Before this, Balionis also visited Bethpage Black in New York for the 2025 Ryder Cup tournament, where Europeans won the cup. She also covered PGA Tour tournaments like the Open Championship, won by Scottie Scheffler, and the 3M Open, won by Kurt Kitayama.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

