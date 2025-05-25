Amanda Balionis pays 3-word tribute to Grayson Murray on first death anniversary

Amanda Balionis paid tribute to Grayson Murray on his first death anniversary. The American golfer tragically died on May 25, 2024. He was slated to compete at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, but he withdrew from the competition because of illness, and a day later, he was found dead at the age of 30.
On Saturday, Amanda Balionis shared a story on her Instagram account ahead of the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. She shared a picture of her donning a green t-shirt with a caption that read:
"Green for Grayson"
Last year, Grayson Murray won his second PGA Tour event at the Sony Open in Hawaii by defeating Byeong Hun An and Keegan Bradley. He broke his seven-year winless streak on the Tour last year. But the PGA Tour pro left for the heavenly abode just months after his victory.
Amanda Balionis shared "behind the scenes" of PGA Championship
Last week, Amanda Balionis covered the 2025 PGA Championship. She had later shared a video on her Instagram account, sharing behind-the-scenes of the Major.
She posted a video having a good time with the fellow journalists and also a rare glimpse of the Wanamaker Trophy. Sharing the video, Balionis wrote:
"Come with me behind the scenes of the final round of the @pgachampionship"
Scottie Scheffler has won the 2025 PGA Championship, his third Major of his career. He started his outing with an opening round of 69. He then played another round of 68 and then carded the third round of 65. He played the final round of 71 to settle with 11-under to win the tournament by five strokes over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley.
Balinois posted a picture of interviewing the current World No. 1 and penned down a heartfelt caption to cheer for him and congratulate him. She wrote:
"World Number 1 proving once again why he firmly holds that position. After fighting a left miss for his opening nine and finding himself tied for the lead with Jon Rahm early on the back…Scottie once again showed his resiliency and skill to run away with his first @pgachampionship victory by five strokes. The back nine was yet another clinic with big names breathing down his neck. At 28-years-old, the three-time Major Champ continues to prove that the ceiling may not exist at all…"
Following the 2025 PGA Championship, PGA Tour players teed it up at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament started on May 22 and will have its final on Sunday, May 25, at the Colonial Country Club.
Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid took the lead after three rounds at the event at 13-under and are in contention to win the title.