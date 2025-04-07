Amanda Balionis plays unique golf with ‘one of the more challenging hole locations’ with her friends

Amanda Balionis got some unorthodox golfing in during the weekend before The Masters. On her Instagram story on Sunday evening (April 6), the golf journalist shared plenty of videos of some indoor golfing with her friends.

Balionis is poised to co-host the Masters this week alongside Jim Nantz and the rest of the crew at CBS Sports, but before that, she enjoyed some indoor golf.

Amanda Balionis shared some clips from her stay with her friends (Instagram/balionis)

The journalist shared one particular clip in which the hole was set up in a difficult spot in the house, making for a challenging putt. She said:

"One of the more challenging hole locations we've seen."

There were five different videos shared to her story showcasing the random spots that she and her friends were trying to putt the ball to. Putting inside on a hardwood floor is a totally different thing than putting on a green. There's no grass and there are no ridges and divots typically, so hitting it straight is the name of the game and a difficult aspect of it.

Nevertheless, in the story, Balionis' friend's putt was true, hitting the makeshift marker for the hole with ease.

Amanda Balionis reflects on her favorite Masters moment

This year will not be the first that Amanda Balionis has worked The Masters. She's been a part of some of the most iconic moments in golf at Augusta National, but one stands out for her even five years later.

Dustin Johnson's interview stood out to Amanda Balionis (Image via Imagn)

She remarked on Dustin Johnson's Masters win in 2020, which was held in November due to COVID-19. She said all of it was "surreal" and was glad to get the interview with Johnson after he received his green jacket.

Via The Mirror, she added:

"That was one of, I think, the coolest moments of my entire career, and simply just because I was lucky enough to be the one to be on that green."

Johnson is typically stoic, but he couldn't hide his emotions after winning one of the biggest tournaments in golf. Balionis went on:

"I was watching Dustin as we were in commercial break and no one was talking, and there were all of these photographers in front of us getting ready to get their green jacket photo of Dustin after."

She continued:

"Austin (Johnson's brother and caddie) is standing over to the side and he's already crying and Paulina (Johnson's wife) is there and she's emotional and the photographers are there. You can tell that this is the first moment Dustin has had to take a breath and soak in what he has just accomplished – with the green jacket on."

Johnson broke down in tears, and Balionis thought it was a moment that golf fans had been waiting to see from the usually steel-faced golfer. Thanks to that win, Johnson will be back this year to try for a second green jacket.

