Amanda Balionis praises Gary Woodland showing up with ‘vulnerability and inspiration’ after big leap at the Wyndham Championship 

Amanda Balionis praised Gary Woodland's impressive comeback at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. The American golfer tied for ninth place at the PGA Tour after three rounds.

He is in contention to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time since brain surgery in 2023. He is ranked in 75th place in the FedEx Cup standings, and a good finish this week can help him jump into the top 70 and secure a spot for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, scheduled for next week.

Ahead of the final round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Gary Woodland joined Amanda Balionis for an interview and opened up about his game after the surgery, saying that he was "happy" to play "well" after a tough time.

Golf on CBS and Amanda Balionis shared a joint post on Instagram about Woodland’s interview, with the caption:

"Gary Woodland is currently T9 with 18 holes left to play. He is currently projected to climb to No. 70, inside the cut line for the playoffs."

The CBS Golf reporter reshared the post on her Instagram story with a caption that read:

"@garywoodland continues to show up with vulnerability and inspiration every step of the way."

Amanda Balionis praises Gary Woodland after big leap at the Wyndham Championship /@balionis

Woodland had surgery in 2023 and struggled last season. This season, however, he came close to a win at the Texas Children's Houston Open but settled for second place and is having a good outing at the Wyndham Championship.

Gary Woodland started this week's campaign with a round of 67 on the first day, followed by another round of 64. He struggled on Saturday, July 2, and played a round of 70, but still managed to secure a spot in the top 10 heading into the final round.

Gary Woodland reflects on his performance at the Wyndham Championship 2025

Woodland started the third round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship on the first tee. He carded a birdie on it and then made another birdie on the fifth.

He added a bogey on the ninth and, on the back nine, carded a bogey on the 10th and then a double bogey on the 11th. He recorded three more birdies and concluded the round with a bogey on the 18th for an even-par 70 and tied for ninth place.

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Woodland reflected on his performance and said (via Tee Scripts):

"I'm proud of the way I fought. I don't really know what happened there on 10, I didn't think I made that bad of a swing and the ball maybe got up in the wind a little bit and carried out of bounds, and a bad drive there on 11. Outside of that. I'm so proud of the way I fought."

"I could have let that round get away pretty easily. Hung in there, nice putt there to make birdie there. Kind of bounced back on 12 and hit some good shots. Last hole was a little frustrating, but we'll throw that one away and rely on the good stuff that I fought to get back in it," he added.

This season on the PGA Tour, Gary Woodland started with a T16 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii and then recorded a T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Out of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has made the cut in 13.

