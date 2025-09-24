Amanda Balionis praises US Ryder Cup team for ‘rallying around Bryson DeChambeau’ amid outside scrutiny

Golf journalist Amanda Balionis praised the US Ryder Cup team for supporting the LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau amid outside scrutiny. DeChambeau faced criticism from golf analyst Brandel Chamblee, who called the LIV golfer a 'captain's nightmare' and accused him of promoting his YouTuber channel over discussing the Ryder Cup. However, fellow Team USA player Xander Schauffele stood beside DeChambeau amid the scrutiny.

Balionis shared a recent interview, where Schauffele highlighted DeChambeau as the key factor in the US Ryder Cup team. The CBS reporter shared this interview on her Instagram story and wrote a caption that read:

“ I'm loving how Team USA is rallying around Bryson DeChambeau and fighting the external narrative. Chemistry and unity are high this year and it's cool to see.”

Xander Schauffele's Interview ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

The Ryder Cup will start on September 26 and will be three days long, involving a mix of foursomes, fourballs, and singles. Last year, the Ryder Cup was won by the European side with 16.5-11.5 against the American side.

Xander Schauffele calls Bryson DeChambeau the gladiator for Team USA

Xander Schauffele joined the pre-tournament presser at the Ryder Cup to talk about how Bryson DeChambeau could make a difference in the US Ryder Cup team. DeChambeau was the only Ryder Cupper on the American side who got automatically selected despite being a LIV golfer. Schauffele believed that DeChambeau had a style of playing golf that was well-liked by fans, and the American side could use the LIV golfer's skills through the week. Schauffele's words were (via ASAP Sports):

“But I was telling Keegan, I feel like Bryson could be like the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays. And also how, like you'll get me, I'll make a putt, and you won't see too much of a reaction. That's just who I am. That's kind of how I operate. Maybe it might change this week, who knows. These Ryder Cups bring out the best in you at times.”

He continued by explaining how Bryson DeChambeau could serve as the 'gladiator' of the American team and mentioned that DeChambeau had been outstanding in the team room. Schauffele said:

“But Bryson is like, this is his arena. If he views himself as a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets. He's been awesome. He's been awesome in the team room. I'm excited to sort of see what he can do, and hopefully get a lot of points up on the board because his points might hit harder than maybe my points, for example, just because of how he might celebrate and get these fans into this tournament quickly.”

Team USA has a new Ryder Cup captain this time. Keegan Bradley replaced last year's Zach Johnson. Meanwhile, Team Europe will be led by Luke Donald, their captain from 2023.

