Amanda Balionis promotes her $79 umbrella for a heartwarming cause

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is known for her philanthropic efforts. She is deeply invested in working towards animal welfare and even runs her non-profit organization, 'Puppies and Golf.'

Through the organization, Balionis has undertaken several initiatives. Recently, she announced a new collaboration between 'Puppies and Golf' and 'Weather Man Umbrella' right before April rains. The umbrellas are priced at around $79. A portion of the sale from the umbrellas will be sent to 'Puppies and Golf.'

Balionis posted a story about the same on her Instagram recently. She even provided a link to the pro shop in her story. She wrote:

"Also just in time for those April showers...our latest collab has officially dropped! Snag a Puppies and Golf x Weather Man Umbrella now! They are so good with a portion of each coming to us at P&G,"

Image via @balionis

Amanda Balionis founded her non-profit organization in 2020. According to the organization's Instagram bio, it was founded to support and promote shelters across the US, "with a focus on connecting humans & dogs for a lifetime of purpose and companionship."

"Everyone loves golf. Everyone loves dogs. And when you combine the two, great things happen" - Amanda Balionis on her non-profit organizations, 'Puppies and Golf'

Amanda Balionis (Source: Imagn)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis started her non-profit organization, 'Puppies and Golf' after she had started working with the media giant. She mentioned in a Golf Digest 75 interview that even though she was living her "dream," her life started feeling "hollow," something she had felt when she had moved to San Diego previously.

The journalist felt she was doing what was "meant" to be done. She started visiting animal shelters in her city and even shared about it on her Instagram, which received a massive response.

"I started to reach out to animal rescues in the cities that I was in and visit them on the road. The amount of work and selfless love that’s put into these dogs and these horrible stories that these dogs have are heartbreaking. The volunteers and the people that own these places are hemorrhaging money into this for no other reason than they want to do the right thing. I would visit the shelters and feature some of the dogs that were up for adoption on my Instagram, and I was absolutely blown away by the response,"

Once Amanda Balionis realized that people were supporting her endeavors, she could grow 'Puppies and Golf.' She could support 'K9 for Warriors', whom she had been working with for the past several years, as well as several animal rescues across the US. The reporter connected the efforts with the golf world, which seemed to adore dogs.

"Everyone loves golf. Everyone loves dogs. And when you combine the two, great things happen,"

Recently, Balionis had undertaken relief efforts to support animal shelters during the horrific LA wildfires.

