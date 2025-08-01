  • home icon
  • Amanda Balionis promotes rescue dogs during a recent visit to a Charlotte-based animal care center

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 01, 2025 06:19 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Amanda Balionis - Source: Imagn images

Amanda Balionis promoted the rescue dogs' motto during a visit to a Charlotte-based animal care center. Recently, she discovered an animal care center named Animal Care & Control, which is an organization promoting dog adoption, fostering, and donations for animals, among other initiatives.

Balionis shared a post on her Instagram handle regarding the care center. In the post, she explained that the last time she visited Charlotte during the PGA Championship, she took a look at the Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control Center. Again, as she came back to the town, she paid a visit to another animal care center. Her words read:

“Stick around for the full-circle moment at the end, It’s exactly why we do this. We stopped by @animals_clt to meet some of their amazing adoptable dogs (and yes, even a pig or two). They also hosted our @firstteegc Girls Golf Camp for a special shelter visit today...If you’re interested in adopting, fostering, or taking a dog out on a daycation, head to the link in our bio for more info.”
Amanda Balionis launched Puppies and Golf in 2020, which was a non-profit organization to rescue dogs. The main motto of the organization was to support and promote shelters across the country with the aim of connecting these fur animals with humans.

Amanda Balionis launched hats for dogs under her non-profit organization

Amanda Balionis shared a post on her Instagram handle on June 26 regarding the launch of hats by the Puppies and Golf Association. These hats were available in three color patches, which were red, white, and blue.

Balionis also added in the post that all the income from these sales would go to supporting shelters and rescues around the country. Also, supporting families who would require medical aid and organizations that train service dogs for veterans battling PTSD. She wrote:

"Our newest @puppiesandgolf hat is officially here in time for the 4th of July! 🔗 in bio. These red, white & blue patch hats are limited edition so once they are gone they are gone! Check out our pro shop now and snag your @travismathew x @puppiesandgolf patch hat (and maybe a bandana for your pup 😏) while they last! As a reminder, all proceeds goes towards our three pillars: 1. Supporting shelters/rescues in need across the country 2. Supporting families who have unexpected medical or training costs 3. Supporting organizations that train service dogs for our military veterans battling PTSD and other invisible injuries.”

Apart from these, as far as Amanda Balionis's career is concerned, she was last present at the 3M Open for CBS coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Kurt Kitayama won the tournament with 23 under in total. Before that, she also covered the Genesis Scottish Open.

