Amanda Balionis has reacted to the crowd's behavior at the 2025 Ryder Cup. This year, the biennial tournament is taking place at the Bethpage Black Course in New York. During the second-day matchups, a &quot;spectator etiquette&quot; warning kept flashing on the board, but everyone booed.Golf on CBS shared a picture of the warning on its Instagram account, which was later reshared by Balionis on her social media handle. She reacted to it with a laughing emoji.Amanda Balionis reacts with emoji as Ryder Cup crowd boos “spectator etiquette” warning/@balionisAmanda Balionis is back to cover golf at the Ryder Cup after her last golf outing at the Wyndham Championship. She enjoyed a break for a while and then returned to work to cover the NFL and this week's Ryder Cup.After two days, the European team is in contention to win the biennial tournament. They took the lead in the game by seven points. The European team was phenomenal on Day 1 and continued their dominance on the second day.They started the second day outing with a three-point lead and in Saturday foursomes won three of the four games. Only Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young managed to win against the European team in foursomes on Saturday.The team continued their dominance in the fourball as well and again won three matchups to have a seven-point lead. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, Sept. 29.Amanda Balionis shares her excitement for the Ryder CupAmanda Balionis shared a short video on her Instagram account, giving a glimpse of her New York outing for the Ryder Cup. She posted clips of herself having fun with friends, along with shots from the greens while watching the game.She shared the reel with a long caption in which she expressed her excitement for the Ryder Cup and also updated fans about her next outing. She wrote:&quot;A reminder that you really can do more in a New York minute than anywhere else ✨ It was a dream to dive into @therydercup and all the incredible activations before jumping back into the NFL this weekend. Grateful for the amazing friendships and opportunities made possible by the game of golf—and a reminder that you don’t have to be great at this game to let it enrich your life.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis is next heading to cover the Tennessee Titans' Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept 28. She covers golf and the NFL for CBS Sports and was in Pebble Beach earlier this month to cover the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Cleveland Browns. After that game, she traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to cover the Indianapolis Colts game against the Tennessee Titans.