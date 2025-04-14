Amanda Balionis reveals her hilarious exit after Rory McIlroy’s win at Augusta

Amanda Balionis is on her way home in Pacific Beach, California. She spent the entire last week in Augusta, Georgia, covering the first Major of the year. Balionis can now finally take a break as the Masters is over and Rory McIlroy has won the trophy. As she was leaving Augusta, the reporter posted a hilarious Instagram story about her time there.

In her Instagram story, the CBS reporter showed her car trunk, which was packed with items. When you look closely, you can see two boxes of liquor and a bottled water box in her car trunk. Along with this, there was some of her personal stuff like hats and bags. She thought this liquor in the trunk seemed funny, so she uploaded it to her story with the caption:

"The most Masters to Hilton Head trunk ever 😂 Byeeeeee Augusta!"

Amanda Balionis' car's trunk (Image Via: IG @balionis)

Amanda Balionis, along with Matt Ryan, Hally Leadbetter and Roger Steele, co-hosted Mornings at the Masters at Augusta National on CBS. She had a great time there and covered everything that happened. Balionis had a busy week at Augusta National, with interviews on the course and early morning shoots in the studio.

Perhaps Amanda Balionis is looking forward to having a party at her home after such a busy schedule. After all, there is currently no program or coverage scheduled for her after this event.

According to speculation, CBS can call Balionis again for the next golf Major. This means we could see her covering the PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 15-18, 2025.

Amanda Balionis appreciated Rory McIlroy's journey at the Masters

GOLF: FEB 08 PGA WM Phoenix Open - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy has faced stiff competition for the green jacket over the last decade. He won the US Open in 2011, the Open Championship (British Open) in 2014, and the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014. This means he spent more than 11 years chasing the Masters title to complete his Grand Slam. Amanda Balionis mentioned these exact things in her latest Instagram post, which is for McIlroy.

Balionis interviewed McIlroy, who was wearing his green jacket, and shared a photo on Instagram. She explained in the post's caption how difficult it was for the 35-year-old to pull off such a massive feat. Her caption read:

"It took 17 Masters starts, 11 years of attempting to complete the career Grand Slam, and 73 this week, but Rory McIlroy has his Green Jacket and has solidified his legacy alongside Tiger, Jack, Gary, Hogan and Sarazen. What a week and a battle down to the very end."

Balionis has conducted numerous interviews with McIlroy throughout his career. She even interviewed him after his third round at the Masters, and he described his performance as a "dream start."

