Amanda Balionis rocks all-black outfit with personalized hat in latest Instagram story

Amanda Balionis regularly keeps her fans in the loop with her day-to-day activities. She recently posted a photo of herself rocking an accessory that was created just for her.

In an Instagram Story, the CBS Sports reporter stunned in an all-black look. She wore a simple black T-shirt with a pair of matching fitted trousers. She used the opportunity to show off her personalized wide brim hat.

She shared a selfie of herself smiling into the camera with confidence. Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' latest post on social media (via Instagram @balionis):

Amanda Balionis stuns in an all-black outfit while rocking her new hat (Image via Instagram @balionis)

She tied together the look with a black belt with gold colored hardware. She wore a simple gold necklace layered with a dainty chain that stood out with a pearl pendant.

Balionis had on a simple makeup look with a pink-toned eyeshadow to complement her open wavy hairdo.

The NFL sideline reporter's hat was custom-made for her by the US LBM Foundation. The hat, from the luxury brand Coach, includes the initials 'AJB', which stand for Amanda Jacqueline Balionis.

The US LBM Foundation took it one step further and further made Balionis' hat feel special by adding rose quartz stones and feathers on the top brim. They also included hidden paw prints on the accessory to make note of her meaningful work with her own foundation, Puppies and Golf.

Amanda Balionis opens up about how she copes with stress

After attending the US LBM Foundation event at the iconic PGA Frisco, Amanda Balionis shared a serene picture of a beach while sharing some things she has learnt since being in therapy.

She revealed that her grief and stress manifest physically before she becomes emotionally aware of what she is going through. The 39-year-old usually experiences pain in her shoulder blades and lower back.

Once she realizes this, she immediately tries to journal and sit down with her thoughts.

Here's a look at what the social media sensation had to say about how she copes with stress (via Instagram @balionis):

"My grief/stress always shows up physically for me before my brain catches up. When I feel pain between my shoulder blades or my lower back...I know now to check in on what's happening to me emotionally. When I start shutting down, having zero energy to talk to loved ones...I know it's time to slow down, journal, and figure out what's draining me. Writing it down is an immediate release."

Amanda Balionis shares her life advice with her fans (Image via Instagram @balionis)

The sports analyst also spreads awareness through her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf. The organization helps veterans cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by pairing them with service dogs.

