Amanda Balionis is gearing up for her trip ahead of this week’s Genesis Scottish Open. She attended the John Deere Classic last week, and following the completion of the event, she is now headed for her next outing.

Ad

The CBS Sports analyst shared a slew of pictures of her waiting for her flight on her Instagram account. In one of the snaps, she shared a selfie enjoying her meal at the airport and waiting for someone, as she mentioned in the caption:

“Just over here waiting for a special someone to join me……they never answer their phone or text me back but I keep them anyways.”

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis’s wait at the airport gets teased by Michelle Wie West in 5-words/@balionis

LPGA Tour pro Michelle Wie West reacted to the sports journalist's post, teasing her.

Ad

“Oh so are you texting yourself? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” West commented.

Amanda Balionis shared a screenshot of the LPGA Tour golfer’s DM on her Instagram story with a caption:

“I did this to myself. @michellewiewest (thought we had an only child understanding tho fr).”

Amanda Balionis’s wait at the airport gets teased by Michelle Wie West in 5-words/@balionis

In another Instagram story, Balionis asked her fans to guess the “first stop of this trip.”

Ad

She shared three options: Wimbledon, Beyoncé’s concert, or playing at St. Andrews.

Amanda Balionis’s wait at the airport gets teased by Michelle Wie West in 5-words/@balionis

Amanda Balionis was in Detroit last week to cover the John Deere Classic, where Brian Campbell registered a win. In her post on Sunday, she shared three pictures interviewing the American golfer, along with a caption in which she congratulated him on the victory.

Ad

"10 years after making his professional debut at the @johndeereclassic @brian_campbell4 now walks away from today as a winner of the event that helped to start it all. Add in the fact that Campbell went to school not far from here and feels so at home here you know this one meant a lot,"she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, this week, players will tee off at the Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event of the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. The tournament will begin with its first round on July 10 and will conclude with the final round on July 13 at The Renaissance Club.

Amanda Balionis celebrated the 4th of July in stripes

Ahead of the 2025 John Deere Classic, Amanda Balionis shared an Instagram post celebrating the 4th of July. She posted two pictures of herself enjoying a vacation.

Ad

She posed sitting on a boat in a stunning striped black-and-white top layered with a white shirt, which she paired with denim shorts and a blue cap.

"Happy 4th! 🇺🇸," she wrote.

Balionis is an avid traveler and is known for actively sharing posts of her travel experiences on her Instagram account. She has around 355K followers on the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More