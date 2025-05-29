Amanda Balionis sends out a ‘heartbreaking’ message to her Charlotte friends

Amanda Balionis may be a golf reporter, but her interests extend beyond the greens. She's particularly interested in seeing dogs get new homes, and she took to social media to share this passion of hers.

While in Charlotte for the PGA Championship earlier in May, the CBS Sports reporter visited some local kennels and found things in a dire state and in much need of people's attention.

Amanda Balionis shared a touching message for her followers (Instagram/balionis)

She shared a post that indicated that the kennels were overfull, saying:

"Charlotte! This is heartbreaking. We were JUST there two weeks ago... Animals Charlotte already had 400 dogs in their care between fosters and those in the shelter and now they are over capacity."

The golf reporter went on to request her hundreds of thousands of followers to foster a dog through the staycation program, which only needs 10 days. She added:

"It's an incredible way to give back to your community and help a dog find their forever home while decompressing from the stressful shelter environment."

Balionis made her impassioned plea on Thursday morning, imploring people to get involved to help alleviate the pressure on kennels in Charlotte.

CBS Sports kept Amanda Balionis clips off social media amid fan outrage

Amanda Balionis' interview with Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge last weekend went viral for all the wrong reasons. Fans called her out and sent hate towards her, even calling for her to be fired.

Amanda Balionis interviews a ton of players (Image via Imagn)

CBS didn't do that, but they did make a change to protect her. They opted not to post the clips to their social media pages to avoid any more negative comments. Other fans came to the aid of the reporter during the time.

That made Balionis feel a little better, though she did vent on an old Instagram story via The US Sun:

"When we talk about being you instead of trying to be what you think others perceive as 'perfect' or 'good enough'. Here is an example of how the latter is simply an impossible and draining task. You're always going to be 'too something' for somebody."

She said it's much "easier" to be herself and determine what feedback is worth listening to and taking to heart. Amanda Balionis added that the "trolls" she doesn't know are never worth listening to.

Balionis went on:

"Nobody wants the same thing and you'll end up turning yourself into an unrecognizable pretzel. Okay, that's all. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk that absolutely nobody asked for."

Balionis is set to work in the Memorial Tournament for CBS this weekend, where ironically, Rickie Fowler is the early leader. That will be her next big interview opportunity.

