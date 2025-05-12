Amanda Balionis set to embark on yet another mission after a ‘tremendous’ week at Philly

Amanda Balionis was busy last week at the Truist Championship, covering the event for CBS Sports. She's been busy during the heat of the golf season and is only going to get busier soon.
After the Signature Event, a Major championship is on the way. Balionis enjoyed her time in Philadelphia, but now she's on to bigger and better things. Before that, she's got to endure some travel all across the nation.
She said of the Truist Championship on Instagram:
"A tremendous week on a great course resulting in a great final round and champion... Winning on the PGA Tour is hard and I loved [Sepp Straka's] honesty around handling the nerves that made him lose feeling in his arms and legs all day."
She also gave a shoutout to Shane Lowry, saying he had a "hard-fought" week and has been "knocking at the door all season." Balionis believes the Irishman will get his due eventually, but it wasn't last week. Now, she's excited for the second Major of the year.
But after that successful week, she's got to get to Charlotte for the PGA Championship, that second Major she mentioned. In order to get there, she has to take a series of flights to get things in order.
First, she has to fly from Philadelphia, the home of the Truist Championship last week, to Los Angeles. Then from LA, she's taking a short flight to Las Vegas before going cross-country to Charlotte.
That's where Quail Hollow, the home of the PGA Championship and one of golf's most prominent courses, is located. She is going to be, barring any delays and cancellations, doing all of this in the next 48 hours, so it'll be a travel-heavy couple of days to get to North Carolina.
Amanda Balionis had a cheeky warning for Justin Thomas
Amanda Balionis had a warning for Justin Thomas. The golfer ended up tying for second at the Truist Championship with Shane Lowry and behind Sepp Straka. The warning came after Thomas made a comment about the course.
Amanda Balionis said via The Mirror:
"Justin, I think it might be, be careful what you wish for, you said yesterday unfortunately because the course was so wet it didn't show its teeth...it certainly bared its teeth today, didn't it?"
Thomas laughed it off and said:
"It did. It's been a wild couple of days of weather and how this course has played. It's fun. It's still a place where you feel like you have so many wedges or short opportunities and take one second off, you don't execute the right shot at the right time, you can make a bogey in a heartbeat."
Thomas shot -14 at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia despite some rough conditions.