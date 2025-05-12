Amanda Balionis set to embark on yet another mission after a ‘tremendous’ week at Philly

Amanda Balionis was busy last week at the Truist Championship, covering the event for CBS Sports. She's been busy during the heat of the golf season and is only going to get busier soon.

Ad

After the Signature Event, a Major championship is on the way. Balionis enjoyed her time in Philadelphia, but now she's on to bigger and better things. Before that, she's got to endure some travel all across the nation.

Ad

Trending

She said of the Truist Championship on Instagram:

"A tremendous week on a great course resulting in a great final round and champion... Winning on the PGA Tour is hard and I loved [Sepp Straka's] honesty around handling the nerves that made him lose feeling in his arms and legs all day."

She also gave a shoutout to Shane Lowry, saying he had a "hard-fought" week and has been "knocking at the door all season." Balionis believes the Irishman will get his due eventually, but it wasn't last week. Now, she's excited for the second Major of the year.

Ad

Amanda Balionis has a busy schedule to get to the PGA (Instagram/balionis)

But after that successful week, she's got to get to Charlotte for the PGA Championship, that second Major she mentioned. In order to get there, she has to take a series of flights to get things in order.

Ad

First, she has to fly from Philadelphia, the home of the Truist Championship last week, to Los Angeles. Then from LA, she's taking a short flight to Las Vegas before going cross-country to Charlotte.

That's where Quail Hollow, the home of the PGA Championship and one of golf's most prominent courses, is located. She is going to be, barring any delays and cancellations, doing all of this in the next 48 hours, so it'll be a travel-heavy couple of days to get to North Carolina.

Ad

Amanda Balionis had a cheeky warning for Justin Thomas

Amanda Balionis had a warning for Justin Thomas. The golfer ended up tying for second at the Truist Championship with Shane Lowry and behind Sepp Straka. The warning came after Thomas made a comment about the course.

Amanda Balionis warned Justin Thomas (Image via Imagn)

Amanda Balionis said via The Mirror:

Ad

"Justin, I think it might be, be careful what you wish for, you said yesterday unfortunately because the course was so wet it didn't show its teeth...it certainly bared its teeth today, didn't it?"

Thomas laughed it off and said:

"It did. It's been a wild couple of days of weather and how this course has played. It's fun. It's still a place where you feel like you have so many wedges or short opportunities and take one second off, you don't execute the right shot at the right time, you can make a bogey in a heartbeat."

Thomas shot -14 at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia despite some rough conditions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More