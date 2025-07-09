Amanda Balionis sets $20k fundraising goal to support flood‑impacted animals in Texas

Golf journalist Amanda Balionis is turning attention away from the sport this week to a more urgent cause. She brought attention to the devastating floods in Texas and its relief efforts.

Ad

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she announced a fundraising initiative to collect $20,000 by the end of this week to support four shelters in the affected area that have been working tirelessly to safeguard animals. Amanda Balionis launched the thoughtful initiative with her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf.

CBS Sports reported and reposted an Instagram post from her organization and captioned it (via Instagram @balionis):

"Help us help these communities in need. $20,000 is the goal by the end of the week which will go to four different shelters doing so much for those impacted by the Texas floods."

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' Instagram post:

Amanda Balionis pleads her followers to donate to a good cause (Image via Instagram @balionis)

The $20,000, which is expected to be raised by Monday, July 14, will be split evenly between four animal shelters: Austin Pets Alive, Kerrville Pets Alive, SPCA of Texas, and Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue. Amanda Balionis pleaded with her followers, fans, and fellow golf enthusiasts to join her in making a difference in the community.

Ad

Those who wish to go the extra mile can not only donate to the fundraiser but also purchase items from the shelter's wishlist and foster animals if they live nearby.

What is Amanda Balionis' Puppies and Golf company?

Amanda Balionis runs a non-profit organization called Puppies and Golf. She aims to help injured or in danger dogs and United States military veterans.

The organization's mission statement reads (via Puppies and Golf):

Ad

"To protect and advocate for dogs in need of companionship by supporting and promoting organizations dedicated to connecting humans and dogs for a lifetime of purpose and love, with an emphasis on military veterans."

Amanda Balionis' initiative provides grants to families under tremendous pressure to bear the financial stress of their dog's unexpected medical expenses. These grants also help cover a dog's training costs.

Ad

Using her social media following, Balionis raises awareness for rescue dogs and animal shelters. Her fans help fundraise to support the organization, which issues financial aid to these shelters.

Puppies and Golf also supports organizations that train dogs to become future support animals. In doing so, they take it one step further and pair each service dog with a United States military veteran who struggles with PTSD and other illnesses.

The non-profit organization, founded in 2020, has since donated over $500,000 to animal welfare. Amanda Balionis serves as Puppies and Golf's President and Founder, while her mother, Dana, is the Director.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More