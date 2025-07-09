Amanda Balionis sets $20k fundraising goal to support flood‑impacted animals in Texas

Golf journalist Amanda Balionis is turning attention away from the sport this week to a more urgent cause. She brought attention to the devastating floods in Texas and its relief efforts.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, she announced a fundraising initiative to collect $20,000 by the end of this week to support four shelters in the affected area that have been working tirelessly to safeguard animals. Amanda Balionis launched the thoughtful initiative with her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf.
CBS Sports reported and reposted an Instagram post from her organization and captioned it (via Instagram @balionis):
"Help us help these communities in need. $20,000 is the goal by the end of the week which will go to four different shelters doing so much for those impacted by the Texas floods."
Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' Instagram post:
The $20,000, which is expected to be raised by Monday, July 14, will be split evenly between four animal shelters: Austin Pets Alive, Kerrville Pets Alive, SPCA of Texas, and Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue. Amanda Balionis pleaded with her followers, fans, and fellow golf enthusiasts to join her in making a difference in the community.
Those who wish to go the extra mile can not only donate to the fundraiser but also purchase items from the shelter's wishlist and foster animals if they live nearby.
What is Amanda Balionis' Puppies and Golf company?
Amanda Balionis runs a non-profit organization called Puppies and Golf. She aims to help injured or in danger dogs and United States military veterans.
The organization's mission statement reads (via Puppies and Golf):
"To protect and advocate for dogs in need of companionship by supporting and promoting organizations dedicated to connecting humans and dogs for a lifetime of purpose and love, with an emphasis on military veterans."
Amanda Balionis' initiative provides grants to families under tremendous pressure to bear the financial stress of their dog's unexpected medical expenses. These grants also help cover a dog's training costs.
Using her social media following, Balionis raises awareness for rescue dogs and animal shelters. Her fans help fundraise to support the organization, which issues financial aid to these shelters.
Puppies and Golf also supports organizations that train dogs to become future support animals. In doing so, they take it one step further and pair each service dog with a United States military veteran who struggles with PTSD and other illnesses.
The non-profit organization, founded in 2020, has since donated over $500,000 to animal welfare. Amanda Balionis serves as Puppies and Golf's President and Founder, while her mother, Dana, is the Director.