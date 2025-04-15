Amanda Balionis shares another ‘unforgettable Masters’ moment

Amanda Balionis got to play a starring role in CBS Sports' weekend broadcast of the final two rounds of The Masters. She was part of an All-Star crew that helped bring the tournament to those watching at home. She worked the course, delivering several interviews with top competitors.

It was a weekend full of incredible moments. One such moment was one Balionis claims she'll never forget. It wasn't an interview with a star, it wasn't a viral moment or anything like that. It was a moment sitting with Jim Nantz.

Amanda Balionis got to sit down with legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz (Instagram/balionis)

Nantz has become the unofficial voice of the Masters, and he was a huge part of the weekend for so many golf fans. He was also a big part of Balionis' weekend, as she described her moment sitting down with him:

"One more moment for this unforgettable Masters."

Nantz has plans to work the Masters for 10 more years following this iteration and then retire. Until then, he's going to remain the voice behind so many iconic calls, and Amanda Balionis was thrilled to get the chance to spend some time with him.

She captioned her Instagram post about the same:

"2025 has been all about gratitude and last week was no exception. So grateful for these experiences, the people I get to learn from and work with and for those who somehow make the best job in the world even better. Until next year Augusta!"

There were pictures with a host of different personalities, including newspeople, golf analysts, celebrities, friends and more.

Amanda Balionis didn't get winning interview

After the Masters, Amanda Balionis often handles the champion interview. She has gotten to talk to so many champions just moments after their wins, including a memorable one in 2020 with Dustin Johnson.

Amanda Balionis didn't interview Rory McIlroy after the Masters (Image via Imagn)

However, this year, that honor was given instead to Jim Nantz. Rory McIlroy captured his career Grand Slam and undid 11 years of agony in Major championships in the process, so Nantz got the interview.

Nantz asked McIlroy, who beat Justin Rose in a playoff, whether or not he felt like he would choke away another chance at a green jacket. McIlroy said to him via Irish Star:

"Yeah, when I hit the wedge shot into the creek on 13, you know, I felt like I did a really good job of bouncing back from that and the double bogey at the first as well. But I was really nervous going on and it was almost as if the double bogey at the first calmed my nerves a little bit and sort of got me into it in a funny way and I just think all week how I responded to setbacks."

McIlroy added that he's so proud of himself for bouncing back when he needed to and winning the tournament. He entered the day leading Bryson DeChambeau by two and eventually had to win it in a playoff.

