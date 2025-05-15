Amanda Balionis shares the ‘best surprise FaceTime’ while she attends the PGA Championship

Amanda Balionis is working the PGA Championship this weekend as part of the CBS Sports crew. She did the Masters as well, so she's becoming very familiar with covering the biggest events of the schedule.
While history is happening at Quail Hollow, the reporter just shared a bit of personal news on her Instagram story. She may be at the event, but she was pleasantly surprised by a call from her friend with big news on Wednesday evening.
Balionis' friend Rachel Morris is officially engaged. Balionis had to screenshot the call and post it to share the incredible revelation. She captioned it:
"Yes yes yes! The best surprise FaceTime last night. The easiest couple and love to celebrate!"
The golf world might be focused solely on Quail Hollow for the Major, but Balionis is still filled with glee from the news she received the night before. The photo, fittingly, showcases her friend's new ring and a stunned but delighted look on the CBS reporter's face.
Amanda Balionis shares excitement for PGA Championship
Amanda Balionis is very aware of all the history that could take place this weekend at the PGA Championship. The reporter could witness something rare depending on how everything turns out. Balionis will likely interview the winner of the event on Sunday afternoon.
Rory McIlroy is aiming to stay alive for an in-season Grand Slam, something so rare that it hasn't happened since 1930. Jordan Spieth is aiming for a career Grand Slam, and others are looking for Major titles to cement themselves and their careers.
On Tuesday, in a since-expired Instagram story, Balionis said via Irish Star:
"We have so many great storylines entering the 2nd major of the year. Also appreciate that this is a course that these guys love and are already familiar with which makes it even more fun. Can't wait for Thursday to see this thing start to take shape..."
Now, it's Thursday, and the event is officially taking shape. The next few days will determine whether or not players make the history as mentioned before or if something else totally unexpected takes place.
There will be two rounds on thursday and friday, with the cut being made after that. Those remaining will play Saturday and Sunday to determine the winner of this iteration of the PGA.