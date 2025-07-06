Amanda Balionis shares excitement ahead of her first Wimbledon experience

Amanda Balionis will be swapping the golf course for a tennis court soon. She recently shared her excitement about attending Wimbledon for the very first time in the next week.
On Saturday, June 5, Balionis reposted a video originally posted on Instagram by Wimbledon. The CBS Sports reporter shared the video showing Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic engaging in an absolutely thrilling rally.
She captioned the Instagram Story (via Instagram @balionis):
"Cannot wait to experience @wimbledon for the first time next week."
Here's a look at Balionis's post detailing her excitement for one of tennis' biggest stages (via Instagram @balionis):
In another Instagram Story, Amanda Balionis reposted a video by the Wimbledon's official account showing the casual, laid-back summer vibes from the Hill. Fans often gather on the Hill to casually pass comments on the electric scenes and the matches.
She wrote (via Instagram @balionis):
"@wimbledon and yap. Get me there."
While Amanda Balionis is known in the golf and NFL industry as a well respected reporter, she has been enthusiastic about other sports as well. Her upcoming trip to Wimbledon next week highlights her love for big sporting events.
As she experiences the iconic tennis tournament for the first time, fans look forward to hearing her perspective on the matches and overall experience.
Amanda Balionis shares advice for 4th of July celebrations
Ahead of the 4th of July celebrations, Amanda Balionis shared a message with her audience. As the founder of Puppies and Golf, she requested her followers to keep their dogs safe during the festivities.
The tradition is usually concluded with fireworks at the end of the day. While bursting firecrackers creates a stunning visual to capture the sentiment, they can create unease in animals due to the loud noise.
Speaking via her organization, Balionis said (via @puppiesandgolf):
"Fireworks might be fun for us, but they can be scary and overwhelming for our dogs. Every year, many dogs go missing over Fourth of July weekend because they get spooked and run off. Create a quiet space indoors, keep them leashed if outside, and make sure their ID tags are up-to-date just in case. A little preparation goes a long way in keeping them safe. Wishing everyone a fun and safe weekend with your pups by your side."
With the intense heat of the summer around, she also requested pet parents to have plenty of water and shade around for their pups. She also stressed the importance of decorating safely, as strings and skewers pose a threat to pets.