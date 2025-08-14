Amanda Balionis recently shared a glimpse of her favorite outfits for vacations. The American sports journalist is having a good time enjoying some downtime ahead of the start of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship.On Tuesday, she shared a collage of a few snaps of her stylish outfit on her Instagram handle. In the caption, Balionis talked about her outfits and also shared the link to buy them.&quot;My favorite coverups for vacation and super affordable on Amazon!&quot; she wrote.Amanda Balionis shares her ‘favourite coverups for vacation’ /@balionisAmanda Balionis wore a Bsubseach women’s modern swimwear cover-up blouse, button-down shirt dress, which is available on Amazon for $26.34–$32.99, depending on size and color. She also wore an orange dress over a black bikini and attached two more snaps in white and olive dresses.Amanda Balionis styled her look with Gorfen women’s flat dressy, square open-toe slip-on leather slide sandals, which are available on Amazon for $19.99. To complete her look, she carried a crochet beach tote bag in khaki color, available for $8.94 on Amazon.Balionis is enjoying a vacation after the wrap of the regular PGA Tour season. After the 2025 Wyndham Championship, she shared a post on her Instagram account, recapping some memorable moments from this season on the circuit along with a heartfelt caption.&quot;Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy — we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in. Our headsets and mics work flawlessly, our sets are stocked, and our camera operators have been setting the scene for days,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a group picture with her colleagues, along with some other snaps of her interviewing golfers. She also offered a glimpse of her enjoying some downtime with her friends.Following the Wyndham Championship, the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings headed for the St. Jude Championship, which wrapped up on August 10. Next, the top 50 in standings will compete this week at the BMW Championship, scheduled from August 14 to 17 at Caves Valley Golf Club.Amanda Balionis offers a rare look at her Ibiza vacationEarlier this week, Amanda Balionis shared a slew of pictures of her having a good time in Ibiza, Spain, with her friends. She posted a picture of herself on the beach and also some videos of her musical night at clubs.&quot;Hey Ibiza.. It was really nice to meet ya 🤝 Never take for granted that many of my best friends are the ones I met in elementary school. To take this trip with them… well I think 5th grade us would be really proud of how far we’ve come, and that we continue to choose to do it together ❤️❤️ also shoutout to the guys for marrying the most fun partners 🫡&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post, Balionis shared a snap of herself in an orange shirt dress. In the last slide of the post, she shared a picture of the moon.