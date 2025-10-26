Amanda Balionis shares glimpses from the closing gala of Asia Pacific Amateur Championship

Amanda Balionis shared glimpses from the closing gala of the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship. The closing gala party took place after the third round of the tournament in Dubai. Balionis shared snippets of her evening and all she did in a social media post.Balionis made a video compilation of her evening, which featured her going to the gala party with her mother and visiting Burj Khalifa in Dubai. She also wrote a caption along with the post, mentioning that the victor of the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship would get an entry to the Masters Tournament and the Open Championship.Amanda Balionis wrote:“Let’s go to the @aac_golf closing gala with the most insane backdrop 🤩Last night celebrated 120 players from 41 countries and territories who qualified for this Championship. The field ranges from 13 to 67 years old and their life experiences…This week, we’ve shared everything from players returning to golf after two years of military service to those who grew up on sand courses and never imagined leaving home until this opportunity. We’ve also showcased top collegiate talent we’ll soon see on the professional stage.“By day’s end, we’ll crown a champion who earns an invitation to the 2026 Masters and 2026 Open Championship. But regardless of who claims that coveted spot, the real gift has been watching golf bring people together- people who, on the surface, couldn’t be more different- to create friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFifa Laopakdee won the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship with 15-under. Followed by Taisei Nagasaki and Rintaro Nakano, occupying the second and third places on the Emirates Golf Club-based event with 15-under and 13-under, respectively.Amanda Balionis gave a sneak peek at her trip to New York At September end, Amanda Balionis traveled to New York for the 2025 Ryder Cup showdown at Bethpage Black. She represented CBS Sports and covered the biennial tournament, where the Europeans won over the Americans with a score of 15-13.Following her trip, Balionis shared a video on Instagram, showing what she did during her stay in New York. In the clip, she could be seen at Bethpage Black in front of a Ryder Cup banner, then she went to choose watches, drank Ralph’s coffee, and did other activities throughout the week.Apart from covering the 2025 Ryder Cup, Amanda Balionis also covered the Tour Championship, where Tommy Fleetwood had his first PGA Tour victory. She covered other tournaments like the Open Championship, the 3M Open, the Genesis Scottish Open, and more in the 2025 season.