Amanda Balionis shares the gym routine she 'hates' most

Amanda Balionis has talked about the gym routine she hated the most. She often shares about her tournament-related ventures on social media, but recently, she shared a post of herself working out at the gym.

In the post, Balionis wore a black outfit and was doing lunges with weights. The post was captioned:

“There’s nothing I hate more than a bench lunge. The drama happening in my head is outrageous during these.”

Amanda Balionis (via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Before this, Balionis shared a mirror selfie wearing sky blue gym wear. She paired the whole outfit with a bag and captioned the post, writing:

Trending

“Anytime! I've got more activewear/ health essentials linked up.”

Amanda Balionis (via Instagram/@balionis)

Balionis last covered the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a PGA Tour team event won by Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin in the 2025 edition. The duo scored 28 under after four days of competition.

Novak and Griffin shot 62 in the opening round with nine birdies and one eagle. In the second round, they fired 66 with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, the golfers scored 61 and 71 with eleven and four birdies, respectively.

Amanda Balionis gives an update about egg retrieval

Amanda Balionis shared an update about her egg retrieval journey on Instagram a day before. She shared a video at Prenuvo, which is an MRI company, along with a caption:

“Come with me to LA to get a full body MRI scan with @prenuvo .I shared my egg retrieval journey earlier this year, and after that process was complete I felt like the natural next step was getting ahead of my health in a proactive way. I’m grateful I did this and for feeling more in control of my health journey moving forward.”

Before this post, Balionis shared another post regarding freezing her eggs. In the post, she described her journey and penned down:

“I was blown away by how many of you told me you’d be interested in learning more about the egg freezing process… so here is my journey! Timeline: From my first apt to the retrieval surgery it was 26 days. From when the shots started to the retrieval it was 10 days…What to know: There is a lot of bloodwork required...My friends showed up HUGE, making me feel so supported and loved and kept it fun...This felt like a really loving thing to do for my future, regardless of if I choose to have kids or not.”

Balionis is doing good health-wise after the process, and she keeps posting updates on her Instagram handle, which flaunts 345k followers.

