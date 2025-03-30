Amanda Balionis shares heartfelt ‘gratitude’ from her 'happy place' ahead of the Masters 2025

Amanda Balionis is finally getting back to work after her much-needed vacation. The American sports journalist enjoyed a break in March.

Now, ahead of the 2025 Masters, Amanda Balionis shared a post on her Instagram account on March 29, recapping her vacation journey. She posted several pictures and videos, giving a glimpse to fans of her life away from the work. She posted snaps with her friends, her family members, and also her dogs' pictures on social media.

Along with the post, in the caption, Amanda Balionis expressed gratitude to her loved ones and also expressed her excitement about heading for Georgia for the Masters. She wrote:

"✨ gratitude ✨ For this time in my happy place, for the once strangers that became family, for all of the dogs, all of the nature and for the biggest reminder that nothing has meaning without community, connection and taking the time to take care of ourselves and the ones we love. Hey Georgia? I’m comin for ya 🙃"

Amanda Balionis last covered a tournament on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational and has since had an incredible time off the field. However, she kept updating fans about her outing and other adventurous activities by actively posting about it on her Instagram handle.

Last week, Balionis shared a reel on Instagram of her March break along with the caption saying:

"Soaking in the ✨ joy ✨ at home. I’m so excited to get back at it soon in Augusta, GA with my @golfoncbs team but I never take this March break for granted. I find myself really focusing on gratitude and intentionality around small daily routines that fill me up and remind me what really matters (spoiler: it’s community, health, dogs and coffee) here’s a day in the life of what brings me joy. Also would love to hear what “small” daily thing you do that brings you joy ☺️"

Amanda Balionis has a very strong presence on Instagram and she has around 329K followers on the platform.

Amanda Balionis heading to "Georgia" after her "March break"

On Saturday, Amanda Balionis also shared a story on her Instagram handle revealing that she is heading to Georgia to cover the events at Augusta National after her break. She posted a selfie from her car in a beautiful golden top along with the caption that reads:

"Finishing this March break off strong😅💪 off to Georgia in the morning...."

Still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story/@balionis

In another Instagram story, Balionis shared a post from Augusta National Women's Amateur with the caption saying:

"It's almost that time ...."

Still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story/@balionis

Notably, prior to the Masters, the Augusta National Women's Amateur will take place from April 2 to 5. Meanwhile, the Masters is scheduled to take place from April 10 to 13.

