Amanda Balionis shares heartfelt message to ‘classy’ Tommy Fleetwood after Travelers Championship loss

Amanda Balionis shared a heartfelt message to Tommy Fleetwood after the English golfer narrowly missed winning the 2025 Travelers Championship. The PGA Tour pro was in contention for the title after the third round.

He took the lead in the game after 54 holes but struggled in the final round, in which he carded 72, and slipped down one spot on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for second with Russell Henley.

Following the completion of the tournament on Sunday, June 22, Amanda Balionis shared a picture with Fleetwood on her Instagram story. She also penned down an appreciation message for him.

"It doesn’t get any classier than this guy. Always willing to talk, give honest/thoughtful answers and is so talented. This can’t be an easy road in terms of how close he’s come to winning without it happening. But there’s no doubt this is a 'when' not 'if' situation. This is far from the last time we see the Englishman in contention this season," Balionis wrote.

Tommy Fleetwood, who has been playing golf professionally since 2010, has won ten tournaments so far in his career; however, he is yet to taste his maiden win on the PGA Tour. Last year at the Travelers Championship, he played the four rounds of 67, 67, 66, and 65 and settled in a solo 15th place.

In the 2025 PGA Tour season, Tommy Fleetwood had so far competed in 14 tournaments and recorded five finishes in the top 10. He has missed only one cut this season.

Amanda Balionis congratulates Keegan Bradley on his Travelers Championship triumph in a heartfelt post

Keegan Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship after registering a one-stroke win over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley. Amanda Balionis shared a few pictures from the TPC River Highlands on Instagram, and in the caption, she congratulated the American golfer on his victory:

"What. A. Finish. @keeganbradley1 takes his 2nd @travelerschamp trophy is dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, 'should he be a playing Captain?' will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified , 🇺🇸"

Bradley started the game with an opening round of 64 and then played the next round of 70. With an impressive third round of 63, he managed to secure second spot on the leaderboard and then finally won the event after the final round of 68. With the victory, he has earned $3.6 million in prize money along with 700 FedEx Cup points.

Harris English tied for fourth with Jason Day, followed by Scottie Scheffler, who tied with Rory McIlroy for sixth place at 12-under. Brian Harman settled in solo eighth place.

