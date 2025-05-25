Amanda Balionis shares an 'important theme' to 'be yourself' with her makeup artist

Amanda Balionis shared an 'important theme' with her makeup artist for the day, Sophia Immelman, daughter of sports commentator Mark Immelman. The sports journalist shared a few videos on her Instagram account on Saturday, May 24.

Ad

She posted a rare glimpse into her makeup room while getting ready. Sophia Immelman was doing her makeup while she shared an important theme in the caption of the post:

"Important theme we hit today; be yourself, not whatever 'perfect' version you think people expect. It's unattainable, unsustainable and draining. Be you, and the right people will find you!"

Amanda Balionis shares an important theme with her makeup artist/@balionis

She then shared another Instagram story after the makeup was done. The sports journalist was seemingly highly impressed with Sophia's work and made a special, humorous request:

Ad

Trending

"Annnd done! You nailed this @immelmansophia please travel with your dad every week 😂 official request @markimmelman"

Amanda Balionis shares an important theme with her makeup artist despite people pleasing nature/@balionis

Mark Immelman also works for CBS Sports. Meanwhile, Amanda Balionis has last covered the PGA Championship for CBS Sports.

Ad

The second Major of the year was held at Quail Hollow Golf Club from May 15 to May 18, where the American golfer Scottie Scheffler registered a win in the game.

Amanda Balionis seems impressed with the PGA Tour's "new animations" on the leaderboard

On Friday, in another Instagram story, Amanda Balionis shared a leaderboard of the third round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The PGA Tour event started with its first round on Thursday, May 22, and after three rounds, Ben Griffin took the lead in the game in a tie with Matti Schmid.

Ad

However, what impressed the journalist was a new animation of the PGA Tour. She highlighted it on her Instagram story with a caption that reads:

"Wait I'm kind of loving these new animations on the @pgatour leaderboard 😂"

Amanda Balionis seems impressed with PGA Tour's "new animation"/@balionis

This week the Charles Schwab Challenge is heading for its conclusion. The final will take place on Sunday, May 25.

Ad

Here is the leaderboard of the tournament after three rounds (only the top 20):

T1. Ben Griffin: -13

T1. Matti Schmid: -13

3. Rickie Fowler: -9

T4. Robert MacIntyre: -8

T4. Nick Hardy: -8

T4. Akshay Bhatia: -8

T7. Scottie Scheffler: -7

T7. Andrew Novak: -7

T7. Kurt Kitayama: -7

T10. Lucas Glover: -6

T10. Karl Vilips: -6

T10. Bud Cauley: -6

T10. J.J. Spaun: -6

T10. Emiliano Grillo: -6

T10. Tommy Fleetwood: -6

T10. Ryo Hisatsune: -6

T10. John Pak: -6

T18. Eric Cole: -5

T18. Ricky Castillo: -5

T18. Hideki Matsuyama: -5

T18. Kris Ventura: -5

T18. Aldrich Potgieter: -5

T18. Pierceson Coody: -5

T18. Harry Hall: -5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More